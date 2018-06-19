Straw bags are the one accessory you can’t go without this summer. As soon as the warmer weather hits, straw bags can be found in almost every store! Put away your designer bag and pick up a straw bag to join in on the latest trend. Whether you plan on lounging by the pool or heading out with the girls, there’s a straw bag designed for just about every occasion. Check out our straw bag must-haves for summer right here!

Gaia’s Ark

The Gaia’s Ark purse by Cult Gaia is one of the hottest straw bag must-haves for summer. If you spend time scrolling a fashion blogger’s Instagram feed or simply reading articles about the latest trends, then you will find this bag there, without fail. While this bag is made from bamboo, it still looks relatively similar to a straw bag and can easily be styled for the beach or for a fancier event.

Gaia’s Ark, (www.cultgaia.com, $128).

Photo Credit: www.shape.com

Circle Straw Crossbody Bag

This bag from J.Crew is another favorite straw bag must-have for summer among fashionistas. It’s a simple, classic style, a crossbody bag perfect for shopping or for taking to lunch. The leather strap makes this bag a little fancier than the average straw bag, so it’s not restricted to the beach or pool.

Circle Straw Crossbody Bag, (www.jcrew.com, $128).

Photo Credit: www.sparklesandshoes.com

Victoria Circular Wicker Basket

This bag is so popular, it makes a reappearance every summer. Similar to the J.Crew bag, this is another versatile bag with leather detailing and a fun shape. Perfect for a summer evening dinner or simply a day trip, take this bag along with you to carry your belongings and stay on trend!

Victoria Circular Wicker Bag, (www.jmclaughlin.com, $158).

Photo Credit: www.mackenziehoran.com

Small Round Handle Bag

Straw bags in this style resemble the classic beach bag we all know and love. This tote is a good size and fits most items, which is perfect when taking a trip down to the pool or to the beach on a hot summer’s day. Style it with your favorite bathing suit or casual outfit.

Small Round Handle Bag, (www.shopbop.com, $105).

Photo Credit: www.shopbop.com

Mar Y Sol

Another popular bag from Shopbop, straw bags with patterns and pom poms are all the rage. If you’re looking for a bag with a little more color or detail, then this is the one for you! The navy pattern and tassel add a little flair to this traditional bag that will pair well with any classic summer outfit.

Mar Y Sol, (www.shopbop.com, $139).

Photo Credit: www.beachflamingo.com

