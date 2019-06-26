Stuck Under The Surface – SS20 Collection

Danish designer Henrik Vibskov showed his SS20 collection
“Stuck Under The Surface“ last Saturday during Paris Fashion Week at Lycée Victor-Duruy.
The situation of being stuck as something humorous, absurd and an unavoidable part of life, was the inspiration of this SS2020 collection. In nowadays society there is no time for being stuck, but sometimes it can perhaps be beneficial to embrace stagnation. It turned out that the association to being stuck opened up to strange and interesting combinations, when trying to combine something locked with a curious and playful mindset.
Both silhouettes and prints emphasize the theme; Knitted and printed sardines stuck in a box, a knitted ship stranded on a bridge, a dancing couple stuck together in a waltz, woven on voluminous honeycomb-shaped fabric. Woven embroidery lobsters with their claws tied together, and the beautiful contradiction in being both hard and soft, made in fringy vibrant fabric, barbeque sticks with a speared stuck sausage and endless amounts of chenille lobster claws. The collection is 90 % sustainable, using only organic, recycled and biodegradable fabrics.
Photos credits: Victor Jones
