Fashion

Stuck Under The Surface – SS20 Collection

by Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Image

Danish designer Henrik Vibskov showed his SS20 collection

Stuck Under The Surface last Saturday during Paris Fashion Week at Lycée Victor-Duruy. 

 

Image

The situation of being stuck as something humorous, absurd and an unavoidable part of life, was the inspiration of this SS2020 collection. In nowadays society there is no time for being stuck, but sometimes it can perhaps be beneficial to embrace stagnation. It turned out that the association to being stuck opened up to strange and interesting combinations, when trying to combine something locked with a curious and playful mindset.

Image
Image
Image

Both silhouettes and prints emphasize the theme; Knitted and printed sardines stuck in a box, a knitted ship stranded on a bridge, a dancing couple stuck together in a waltz, woven on voluminous honeycomb-shaped fabric. Woven embroidery lobsters with their claws tied together, and the beautiful contradiction in being both hard and soft, made in fringy vibrant fabric, barbeque sticks with a speared stuck sausage and endless amounts of chenille lobster claws. The collection is 90 % sustainable, using only organic, recycled and biodegradable fabrics. 

Image
Image
Image

Photos credits: Victor Jones

Read more fashion show articles at Cliché Magazine
Images provided by Pixabay CC License

,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Make-up Must Haves For Under £50
You may also like
The Fiercest Looks from Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week
The Fiercest Looks from Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week
Busardi AW15 Collection
Busardi AW15 Collection

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Our Latest Issue

Covers: Jade Chynoweth & Ciara Riley Wilson
Inside, cover star Parker McKenna Posey talks being a child actor, her role on Games People Play, and more; cover star Baby Ariel discusses her music, acting, and her anti-bullying activism; actress Sharon Blynn talks beating cancer and empowering women through her foundation; we chat with actress Tasya Teles about her role on The 100; and much more!
close-link