These days, as it becomes increasingly and alarmingly apparent that our global resources are finite and irreplaceable, it’s more important than ever to find ways to minimize our impact on the environment. For the conscious fashionista: here are 6 tips for keeping your style environmentally sustainable.

Get intimately eco

Getting your ‘eco-friendly fashion style on’ shouldn’t mean that you should compromise comfort.

Do you find yourself flinging off your bra as soon as you get in the door after a night on the town simply because its so uncomfortable? This bamboo bra is one undergarment that will feel like a second skin. Nothing is actually more luxurious and rejuvenating than natural fibers. They allow your skin to breathe and conform to your body’s curves and lines.

Not only is bamboo naturally antibacterial, anti-fungal, anti static, hypoallergenic and unbelievably soft, but it also grows up to one meter a day! It’s one of the most sustainable raw materials in the world, making it the only fabric you should be ‘getting up close and personal’ with on daily basis.

Know that natural is sexy

Being a material girl in the material world is so passe. Just like unspoiled vistas and secluded waterfalls – the best things in life are free – and natural! Embracing your unique beauty is a great way to find your innate sense of style and you can do this by ‘going off the beaten track’.

Fair trade and ethical fashion sets you apart from the homogeneous mainstream. There are just so many beautiful finds out there that will have you feeling completely in-tune with what really matters.

Embrace retro-styling

If you haven’t noticed retro-cool is seriously in! From hipster to rockabilly to serious 70s vibes, it’s an influence that’s driving today’s modern fashion. So, it’s easier than ever to kit yourself out in style without purchasing a single mass produced, sweatshop labored bit of clothing – ever!

Op shops are becoming increasingly good finds for recycled designer fashion, they are much less about the daggy and old mothball feels and so much more luxe/intriguingly unique scores. Also, garage/car boot sales, suitcase rummages and retro fairs can be a great place to pick up some really amazing pieces.

Beauty isn’t to dye for

Making eco-friendly fashion choices extends beyond your wardrobe and into your beauty routine. Are you aware of what’s in your styling products and cosmetics? A lot of the time this comes down to the chemicals and dyes that are part of their composition.

Make sure you aren’t washing a whole bunch of toxins down the drain – negatively impacting waterways and marine life – next time you put a new color through your hair. Check out eco-friendly hair dyes that come well reviewed and the most popular earth friendly beauty products currently available on the market.

Being a conscious consumer is tres chic

Eco-friendly fashion and style is about making choices that respect natural resources and raw materials and the labor (the humanity) that goes into their production. So next time you make a purchase consider the materials and the methods behind the garment.

Where did it come from? What’s it made of? Is it synthetic and/or mass produced? Will it last a mere few weeks, or even days, before it starts to fall apart? It’s an old adage but it rings true: waste not and want not.

Find your inner fashion warrior

It’s so awesomely cool to make conscious choices when it comes to fashion. When you do splash out there’s less buyer’s remorse. You’ll feel so much better about the purchase knowing that it’s the ethical choice. You’ll feel that the items that you have carefully selected are made with so much more love and care and that they will find a worthy place in your wardrobe for seasons to come.

Ethical and recycled fashion allows you to completely bypass the rampant and destructive tide that is consumerism and be part of the ‘circular fashion economy’.

Being on trend should not have to come with a hefty price tag that corresponds to a pillage of our raw materials on a mass scale. Just like fast food, fast fashion could never be good for you or for the rest of the world. So, make like Macklemore and pop those tags!

Sustaining your style

Making eco-friendly fashion choices is the smart and responsible choice in sustaining your personal sense of style. It comes with that extra special bonus – a positive effect for the collective well being of our planet and for humanity.

