Celebrity Style: 12 Awesome Smart Casual Outfits for Women

Today we want to share 12 awesome smart casual outfits for women. Everyone knows what casual is, but smart casual may be a little trickier. If you’re unsure what it means, check out a dress code guide. Simply put, it’s somewhere in-between casual and cocktail. Smart casual is perfect for many occasions, and with the winter almost over, you may want to dress up. Here are some smart casual style references from the most stylish celebrities.

#1 Gigi’s Baby Blue

No one is better at street style than Gigi Hadid, and this look is great evidence. Sure, it’s a step up from what we are used to seeing in the streets, but it is a perfect smart casual outfit – not too plain, not too fancy.

#2 Hailey Bieber’s Teedress

If you are unsure whether or not to put a tee with no bottoms on and step out – do what Hailey Bieber does. Put a leather jacket and a pair of white boots on – and you’re all set. Requires confidence, though.

#3 Zendaya’s Monochrome Spring Green

Another queen of street fashion, Zendaya, always serves the best looks. Monochrome outfits are always a bold choice, but they are still in SS 2021, so drop your timidity and join in on the trend.

#4 Office-Appropriate but Make It Fashion

Hailey Bieber is very comfortable with oversized looks, and you should be too. They have been in for a while and are not going anywhere any time soon. A quick tip: if you choose a simple office-style two-piece, don’t forget a pop of color (like a pink turtleneck).

#5 Lowkey but Chic

Nothing makes you look more professional than a nice jacket. If you’re afraid to look dull, don’t be: if a striped jacket with an otherwise total black look is good enough for Gigi, it is good enough for all of us.

#6 Over-the-knee Boots and Mini

If you’ve read anything on the upcoming trends this spring, you know that over-the-knee boots paired with mini are in. Once again, Hailey Bieber is a style icon we don’t deserve.

#7 For When You Are Feeling Fancy

The best thing about smart casual is its flexibility – you can make it as smart or as casual as you want. With her heart singlet top and black pants, Kendall Jenner clearly opted for the former. Still, if you want to make this look more relaxed, just wear it with a pair of white sneakers.

#8 Emma Watson’s Total Black

There is a nice saying: if you want to look stylish with almost zero effort, just wear black. The key, however, is to know how to pair different textures and fabrics. Emma Watson (or her stylist) definitely does. If you’re more into classics than trends, opt for a stain top with flattering skinny jeans.

#9 Marta Hunt’s Green PJs

Satin PJs-like-looking suits are everywhere these days, and they have been for a while. There is a good reason for this: they look smart and are comfortable. If you are not into dresses or skirts, wear something like Martha’s green PJs with heels, and you’re guaranteed to turn heads.

#10 Emily Ratajkowski’s Jacket Dress

Another excellent option for both office and party, a dress jacket is safe, comfortable, and multifunctional. It pairs well with heels, flats, and sneakers, so it’s a good purchase for spring.

#11 Total White with a Pop of Color

If you don’t think total black works for spring, try total white. Bella Hadid is one of the well-known lovers of a white outfit, and, as you can see, it looks chic. Still, even if you’re not a fan of color, add a small detail, like shoes or sunglasses (or both). By the way, neon is back again.

#12 A Dress with a Trench

The outfit Lucy Hale is wearing may be a little too smart for smart casual, but it will be just fine if paired with sneakers. In any case, a dress with a trench is always a winning combo.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by their respective copyright holders