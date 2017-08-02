Get a Virtual Makeover with Styled by Trendage

We have all wished we could try out the trendy and in-style hairstyles before we make the big change. We have also all wished we could see how our “considerable” online purchases would look before we hit the checkout, but sometimes our fear of the unknown stops us. Will that big cut and bangs actually look cute or should you just leave your hair alone? Do you really think that new pleated denim skirt will look good with your white knee-high socks? Now you can find out for free without ever having to leave your house.

Styled by Trendage is a brand new fashion app that is changing the game for shopping. No more going to the mall to try on the cute shirt you saw online or having to wear clip-on hair pieces before you spend the cash on those highlights you’ve been dying to get. Made for fashion-forward millennials, Styled by Trendage allows you to see various hairstyles and clothing on yourself with a simple selfie.

How the app works

All you have to do is take (or upload) a picture of yourself and let the magical technology of the app do the rest. By scanning your face, the app is able to give you various hairstyle options as well as show you different articles of clothing on yourself from top brands. And don’t worry, you won’t have to upload any awkward body selfies or worry about full-body scans on the app. By entering your personal height and weight information you will be able to see just how you would look with the best styles, which includes featured clothing from retailers and brands such as Nordstroms, Amazon, Topshop, Converse, Rent the Rack and more.

Once you’ve got your picture uploaded, begin searching and swiping to try everything on! Go from blonde, wavy curls to a brunette, choppy bob with the swipe of your finger. You can also earn discounts to your favorite featured stores just by swiping to try things on!

Straight out of a movie

After dealing with the drawbacks of always having to try on clothes at the store, app creator Amanda Young and her team set out to bring their dream to reality. Inspired by the 1995 movie, Clueless, Young wanted to recreate Cher’s magic closet. With the technology available today, she has created an easy to use and fun app that ensures you won’t have to go to the mall just to find out you don’t like anything.

Other benefits

Aside from seeing how great you look without having to go to the salon or out shopping, as well as easily gaining discounts for your favorite brands just by using the app, Styled by Trendage has some really awesome perks. Young hopes this app will help those love who they are by becoming a part of the Body Positivity movement. Her goal with the app’s ability to customize to your own body shape is to help people stop comparing their bodies with others. She wants to move past the “fashion models” and allow people using her app to see what they themselves would look like with the clothes on instead of trying to be inspired by others wearing the brands or look.

Overall, this app has us head-over-heels in love. With its clever concept and fun designs, you won’t ever want to leave your room to shop–unless it’s time to make that big purchase!

The Styled by Trendage app is free for all iPhone users.

Get a Virtual Makeover with Styled by Trendage: Featured image and all images courtesy of Trendage