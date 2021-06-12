Fashion

Summer Fashion Trends you need in your Closet

by Saturday, June 12, 2021

Summer is fast approaching, and I am here to provide you with all the trends you need to keep your closet full of the latest trends. 

Trucker Hat 

Trucker Hat from Amazon

Trucker Hats are becoming a huge trend. Whether you are having a bad hair day, or if you just feeling trendy these hats will guarantee you to look stylish. They can be found on Amazon and many other stores. 

Hibiscus Printed Dresses

Photo from Clothmyths.com

The perfect summer dress. Make a trendy statement with an hibiscus printed dress, they can be found everywhere. 

Midi Dress 

Photo From Rosedress.com

Midi Dresses are perfect for dressing up or down. You can where them anywhere, whether it be a girls trip, brunch or dinner. These dresses are perfect for the summer and keep you looking stunning. 

Swirl Print Tops 

Photo From Pretty Little Thing

Swirl Printed tops are so cute, and can make any simple outfit a statement. These Swirl Printed tops come in tanks, crops, and long sleeves, and can be found just about anywhere. 

Beaded Necklaces 

Photo By: Frasier Sterling

These beaded necklace are trending, and they make the 13 year old me feel like I was doing something right. They add such a cute element to every outfit.

Baguette Bags

Photo From Rue 21

Baguette bags are so trendy and perfect for the summer. They are the perfect size to fit just the essentials while adding some style to any outfit. 

