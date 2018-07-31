Summer Scarf Style for Every Hair Type

Girl, if you struggle with summer hairstyles you’re not the only one on the island. Myself and plenty of my girlfriends are right there with you trying to figure out how to keep the tangles and heat at bay. It’s no wonder many of us make the “big chop” once the heat waves start showing up. What’s one supposed to do with a head full of hair that doesn’t want to cooperate? Luckily, we still have a few tricks up our sleeves and the latest + greatest comes in the form of scarves. Seen sported in vivacious colors, tropical prints and every hair type, it is the “headband” of the season that is cooling off all of our bad hair days.

I for one am going gaga over this hair trend with a drawer full of summer scarves prepped for weekend getaways, spontaneous beach trips and days just spent lounging in my air conditioned home drinking lemonade. If you haven’t gotten your hands on any silky or cotton fabrics yet due to worry of not knowing what to do that’s what we’re here for; to make you think outside the box and try something new! Even if it is just “tis the season.” No matter if your head is curly, straight, kinky or somewhere in between, a summer scarf will work magical (and Coachella-esque) hair wonders with a quick tie. Seek some inspiration and see what you can create with these hair accessories doning every type of lock out there!

Simple Is The Root

No intricate fishtail braids or bobby pins needed here. You can just toss your hair into a low ponytail and add a long silk scarf tied around the base for a sweet Parisian vibe. Flea market trip spent buying bouquets of flowers and fresh baked goods anyone?

Image Credit: @barefootblondehair on Instagram

Flaunt the Fro

For all my au naturale gals out there I understand firsthand that the curls grow in volume when the humidity comes to town. And sometimes there’s just no fighting it so why not just flaunt it? Embrace all that your momma gave you and wrap a fun, patterned scarf around finished off with a knot or bow. It’ll keep the front locks back and let your hair do its own thing without you having to worry.

Image Credit: @alexgaboury on Instagram

Say Yes to the Mess

Need to slick everything back when the temperature hits an all-high? A messy bun will never let you down, especially with a scarf to make it feel a bit more polished.

Image Credit: stories.com

Up and Down

Sometimes all you need is the best of both worlds. Tie the top layer of your hair into a ponytail or bun. Then add a little wrap around for a fresh take on this go-to summer style.

Summer Scarf Style for Every Hair Type. Featured Image Credit: zara.com/us/