Summer Sundresses Every Girl Needs

One of our favorite parts about the warmer months is getting to show off a bit of skin. Suddenly our closets transform to shorts, tank tops and swimsuits with large floppy hats and every color pair of sandals under the sun. Because with summer comes tanned legs, sun-kissed shoulders and beach waves. So let’s flirt with the summer and show some skin with these must-have summer sundresses that every girl needs.

The Yellow Maxi

It may be summer but we are not over our favorite color from the fall season – yellow! Starting off modest, one essential sundress you need to have is a flirty, maxi dress. For those early morning brunches and mimosas to long nights walking the beach and dancing with friends, the maxi dress will have you looking perfectly dressed for every occasion. Check out Lulu’s Much Obliged Golden Yellow Wrap maxi dress for its sexy slit to show off your legs while keeping the appearance of being covered up. The golden yellow color helps to make your skin look tan before you even hit the beach chairs, which is definitely another plus! Pair it with heels or gladiator sandals and you’re ready for anything.

The Off the Shoulder

One of the best comeback trends in the past few years was the off-the-shoulder style. Something about exposed shoulders just makes a world of a difference! The Roman Holiday Dress in Navy Stripe from Showpo is a fun, flirty and shifty sundress that screams wanderlust. There’s just something about navy and white stripes in an outfit that makes you feel like you are on vacation. So dress the part with this loosely ruffled off the shoulder top with a wrap bow. Throw on some white keds for comfort or simple heels for a more dressed up look and you’re ready to hit the town.

The Floral Eye Catcher

With summer comes floral and and bright colors so we prefer to make our own twist on the classic summer-y fabric by finding a floral sundress with lighter tones to accentuate the pattern. Tobi’s Caprice Blue Multi Print shift dress is the perfect shade of light, dusty blue to make your floral pattern look as simple yet stated as possible. One of the best parts about sundresses is their effortless style. Whether you wear makeup or throw your hair into a messy bun, a sundress will have you looking fluid and cute for a day spent in the sun and that’s exactly how this shift dress will make you feel! Show off a bit more skin with its low v-neck design or add your bathing suit underneath for a day spent by the beach.

The Embroidered Shift

Lastly, to fulfill all of your summer sundress needs you must get your hands on a fun embroidered piece. Embroidery is making a comeback in all levels of fashion (from purses and shoes to tops, skirts and more!) so now is the time to climb aboard. ModCloth’s Peace and Lovely shift dress is the perfect combination of subtle yet sweet with its colorful top half and solid bottom. Wear this on your classiest of days in the sun with sum heels, a sun hat and a bright lipstick.

Stay breezy and sun kissed this summer with your favorite sundresses because every girl deserves to flirt with the sun!

Summer Sundresses Every Girl Needs: Featured image courtesy of lulus.com.