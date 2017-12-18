Whether you are a fan of cold weather or not, it’s safe to say most people love the appeal of getting cozy. That means fuzzy socks, a hot drink, a big plush blanket, and best of all, a warm, oversized sweater. However, that doesn’t mean you necessarily have to sacrifice cute for comfort. You can look cute while you’re relaxing, too. Whether you’re snuggled up in bed watching Netflix on a snowy day or having some friends over to just relax, here are some of the sweaters that will keep you cozy and cute this winter.

Tobi is one of those brands that has everything you need in your wardrobe. From sexy, trendy dresses perfect for a party to oversized sweaters perfect for relaxing, they’ve got you covered for any occasion whatsoever. Their Give Love Sweater Dress in “Wine” is the perfect combination of sexy and cozy. Show a little skin with shoulder cut-outs and keep toasty with that ribbed turtleneck and long sleeves. It’s a win/win.

It’s time to show off those pearly whites–knits, that is. This white Oversized Fisherman Sweater from Forever21 is perfect layered over a dress or tucked into a pair of pants. The cable knit screams “winter wonderland” and the draped shoulders and long sleeves makes for a flattering silhouette.

The classic jacquard look isn’t going anywhere this season, and Zara has even incorporated sequins into the mix. Their Sequinned Oversized Jacquard Sweater is perfect for holiday activities or a cozy night by the fire–but do so in the company of others. The sequin appliqués and ribbed trims deserve to be seen by all.

Looking for something cute but perfect for a cuddle session in bed? Tobi has your back again with their aptly-named Just for Comfort Sweater Dress in Taupe. It also comes in Black if you’re feeling chic or Red if you’re feeling festive, so the choice is yours! Pair it with fuzzy or over-the-knee socks for maximum comfort and let the relaxing begin.

Featured image courtesy of Tobi