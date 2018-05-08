Swimwear That Doesn’t Break Bank

With summer comes fun tropical vacations, delicious fruity drinks and long days spent tanning in the sand. But for a quality vacation, all of that fun can sometimes come at a high cost. While cheap flights and inexpensive tropical drinks can be difficult to find, one thing that shouldn’t be difficult is affordable swimwear that keeps you looking and feeling your best.

Many times, some of the cutest swimwear is right under our noses. Forget waiting months for your online order or driving hours to find your favorite pieces that still break bank. Check out some of these convenient, everyday shopping stores and find some of our favorite affordable swimwear for the summer!

Aerie – Perky Triangle Bikini Top ($29.95, ae.com) Following a more traditional bathing suit style with a subtle twist is Aerie’s perky triangle bikini top! The halter top neck and triangle bust is accompanied by a thick band around the chest that accentuates your cleavage and helps to slim your shape so you always look stunning. In a dark navy and a double bow back, this $29.95 suit is one we already have in our swimwear drawers.

Pacsun – Amor Y Besas ($39.50, pacsun.com)

Pac Sun is known for their fun clothing and unique styles, and that’s exactly where their Amor Y Besas bikini top comes in. With a cage neck top to show off subtle cleavage and fun bright colors, this top will have you turning heads as you go for a quick dip. Even more impressive is the swimsuit’s reversible top half for two fun designs. For only $39.50 (without their awesome sales) this cute top is a must have!

H&M – Floral Super Push-Up Bikini ($24.99, hm.com)

For a brighter more summery style, check out H&M’s coral, floral bikini top with matching high waisted bottoms. This fun and fully lined, push up top maximizes your bust while ensuring comfortability. The balconette features detachable, adjustable shoulder straps for various wear, making this bikini versatile and the best bang for your buck!

Vanilla Beach – Ribbed Scallop One Shoulder Bikini Top ($27.99, target.com)

One of the most convenient places to find quality swimsuits for a good price is Target! With so many fun options, you can’t go wrong with a quick trip to Target’s bathing suit section. One of our favorites is the simple ribbed scallop one shoulder bikini. In general, one shoulder swimsuits are super unique and creative but pair it with the soft scalloped design and a light olive green and you’re ready for a day out in the sun with your girls.

Aerie – Wraparound Scoop Bikini Top ($34.95, ae.com)

Lastly is one of our favorite tops from the American Eagle, Aerie collection.The Wraparound Scoop Bikini is a flirty yet modest top with thick, ruffled straps, a triangle shape bust and a thin wraparound string that bows in the back. But the cut of the top isn’t why it’s one of our favorite swim pieces, it’s the leafy design that has us wishing we were somewhere tropical.

Let us know where your favorite spots are to buy affordable swimwear that will keep up looking ready for the sun and sand but won’t break bank.

