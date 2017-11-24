Beauty

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals to Take Advantage Of

by Friday, November 24, 2017

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it is officially the Christmas season, and you know what that means: holiday shopping! Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, but you don’t need to head to the crowded malls to score the best savings; you can do so from the comfort of your cozy home! From Tobi offering up to 70% off on end of the season styles to our partner RealHer having a buy one, get one free sale, here are some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you’ll want to take advantage of immediately.

 

TOBI

  • Friday, 11/24 – Saturday, 11/25: Take up to 70% off TOBI’s end of season styles
  • Friday, 11/24 – Sunday, 11/26: Black Friday blackout – take 60% off all-black styles listed at http://www.tobi.com/sale/black-friday-sale
  • Friday, 11/24 – Wednesday, 11/29: TOBI’s hosting an extended sale – enjoy 50% off sitewide at TOBI
  • Saturday, 11/25: Get winter-ready with 60% off select TOBI holiday dresses
  • Monday, 11/27 – Wednesday, 11/29: Snag 60% off TOBI‘s new arrivals
  • Monday, 11/27 – Wednesday, 11/29Indulge in 50% off sitewide at TOBI
  • Monday, 11/27 – Wednesday, 11/29: Grab some stocking stuffers with 50% off TOBI‘s holiday gift shop

PETITE STUDIO

  • Tuesday, 11/21 – Monday, 11/27: 25% off for orders over $450 and 20% off for orders below $450

REALHER

  • Wednesday, 11/22 – Saturday, 11/25: 25% off sitewide.
  • Sunday, 11/26 – Tuesday, 11/28: Get One, Give One sale. (Buy one, get one free) on products of equal or lesser value.

ZOYA NAIL POLISH

  • Friday, 11/24: 50% off ANY order, plus Free Shipping with code FRIYAY

MARULA

  • Tuesday, 11/22 – Wednesday, 11/29: Get 25% off ALL purchases on Marula.com with code Thanks17. Purchases over $100 (after discount) will receive a limited—edition Marula Cosmetic Bag*, valued at $15! Free shipping over $50 (after discount is taken out) applies.

JURLIQUE

  • Friday, 11/24 – Sunday, 11/26:  Get 30% off Sitewide purchase with code FRIYAY
  • Monday, 11/27 – Monday, 12/4:  Save $10 off $50 + free shipping & Save $40 off $100 + free gift (40ml RHC) with code FRIYAY

FLAWLESS BY GABRIELLE UNION

  • Tuesday, 11/22 – Monday, 11/27: 50% off + free compact mirror with purchase while supplies last at FlawlessHair.com

LA ROCHE-POSAY

  • Friday, 11/24: 30% off all orders
  • Saturday, 11/25 – Friday, 12/1: 30% off all orders + 4 deluxe samples on orders $75 or more, PLUS a makeup bag with orders $75+ on Cyber Monday 11/27 only

SHU UEMURA

  • Tuesday, 11/22 – Saturday, 11/2520% off on any order over $50 and 25% off any order over $100 with code SHUBF
  • Monday, 11/27 – Tuesday, 11/28Lightning offers with different flash sales that change every 24 hours

Read more Beauty and Fashion news on ClicheMag.com

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals to Take Advantage Of: Featured image courtesy of Tobi

, 0

Megan is the Editor in Chief of Cliché Magazine. In her spare time, she enjoys playing video games, blogging about her favorite things, and watching Seinfeld. Follow her on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook @meganportorreal.

 

← Previous post

Dessert Recipes Perfect for Thanksgiving Dinner
You may also like
Laura Laine’s Iconic Bags Postcard Book
Laura Laine’s Iconic Bags Postcard Book
The Best Products for Perfect Brows
The Best Products for Perfect Brows
Women Of Color Making Beauty Moves
Women Of Color Making Beauty Moves

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Madison Iseman & Emma Kenney
Inside, cover star Madison Iseman opens up about her role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the importance of self-care; cover star Emma Kenney talks season 8 of Shameless and her hopes for the series.
READ NOW FOR FREE!
Emma Kenney cover girl Cliche Magazine
Powered by ConvertPlug

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter