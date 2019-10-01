Aren’t you just dying to know what the best sneakers to wear under elegant clothes are? We certainly were, which inspired us to learn more about this current sneaker and elegant fashion craze. Sneakers are now on the most important fashion catwalks, matched by the most influential designers in the world with all kinds of clothes, even the most elegant ones. Just look at those famous influencers around the world, for example Chiara Ferragni, just to mention a name: she wears them every day!

They are also worn on chic occasions, such as premieres, inaugurations and gala evenings. This is a choice that we can only welcome with open arms, because the sneakers allow you to give character, strength and determination even to the most classic outfits that at first glance seem devoid of style. Not only that, sneakers also allow you to stay comfortable all day long. Yes, because with sneakers on your feet you can walk for miles and miles without ever feeling even the slightest pain, dance all night, run wild, live every adventure that life has prepared for you with the greatest possible freedom.

But what are the best sneakers to wear under your elegant clothes? We recommend that you choose shoes from a renowned brand that knows how to create products rich in detail and carefully crafted, preferably by hand. In this way, you will be able to add a touch of prestige to your outfit and to enhance it in an impeccable way, attracting all eyes on you. Shoes with these characteristics are certainly not cheap, this is obvious. Luckily, however, there are online stores! On the web, in fact, you have the opportunity to find sales, discounts and promotions. If you go and check Golden Goose sales for example, just to make the name of one of the best Italian brands ever, you will find without a doubt the highest quality shoes without necessarily having to spend a ton of money.

In addition to the brand, it is also important to choose the color of the shoes, based on the dress you will obviously wear. If you have decided to wear a dress of a particular color, with many decorations and quite flashy, it would be advisable to opt for a pair of white sneakers. Total white is the best choice you can make, but there may also be some decorations or inserts, perhaps in gold or silver.

On the other hand, if you have decided to wear a dress in white, black or a rather neutral color, a simple and linear outfit, you can have fun in choosing sneakers to match. The sneakers are beautiful in a vitaminic or fluo color, maybe with glitter and crystals. These are shoes that shine, that know how to be noticed, that make your look unique and inimitable. Also interesting are the fire red versions, maybe shiny, to make you feel like a modern Dorothy who is about to enter another world full of magic.

Is it preferable to choose sneakers with or without laces? Which is better, low sneakers or high sneakers that cover the entire ankle? We can not give exact answers to these questions because these choices are so personal. The best thing to do is to make your purchase according to your personal taste and you will see that you won’t regret it!

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay