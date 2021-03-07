Today we want to talk to you about the best ways to wear dad hats and create a unique style. Dad hats are here to stay, and you can use them to create your unique style of dressing. They are available in a wide range of colors, and the unstructured fit makes it the perfect accessory for your casual outfits. You can perk up your regular casual wear by adding dad hats to the mix. Yes, they might not be suitable for formal occasions, but they are still excellent for a wide range of outdoor activities. Here are some ways of wearing mens dad hats so that you can step out in style.Today

Choose a Dad Hat in the Right Size

If you want to create a unique style, the first thing that you have to remember is to get a hat in your size. Not everyone has the same hat size, and a hat could sit differently from person to person, based on the size of their crown. A regular head circumference is about 22 to 24 inches. A small hat size is suitable for someone with a head circumference of 21 inches, while someone with a larger skull could have a circumference of 14 to 25 inches. With the right hat size, you can be sure that the hat sits comfortably on your head.

Stick to the Basics

If you want to keep your outfit low-key yet look sharp and smart, then stick to the primary colors while choosing a dad hat. Colors like navy, black, dark green, white, gray, or brown never go out of style. You can also choose solid, primary colors like red or blue to make a statement and stand out without looking overdressed.

Choose Unique Graphics

You can choose to flaunt a logo, image, or a word or phrase on your men’s dad hat. This is what makes you stand out. You can also opt for customized designs if you want. An exciting logo or design is sure to attract all the right kinds of attention. You choose to flaunt a corporate logo, a famous symbol from a book or a movie franchise, or even showcase a political or a social message.

Create an Outfit

You can create an entire outfit around a dad hat. The way you wear the hat also has an impact on the entire look. Most dad hats are meant to be worn with the bill facing the front while the strap should be back. However, depending on the mood, you might choose to wear it the other way round or even to the side. You can wear them with flip-flops on a beach, or with trainers on a regular day ou

Choosing the Right Top

Dad hats go well with jeans. For the top, you can wear it with a V-neck T-shirt and pair it with a jacket. You can zip up the jacket for a street-smart look but do not pair them with blazers or suits. Girls are also wearing dad hats increasingly. They can wear them with jeans, crop tops, and sneakers, or even a slip dress with knee-high boots, which looks very chic.

Team it with Casual Pants

Dad hats also look great with casual pants like sweatpants or khakis. You can make your casuals look dressy with a dad hat without having to go out of your way to seem like you tried too hard. The hats also look great with skinny jeans or bomber jackets. You can wear them with your favorite sports jersey when you are out on a game night with friends with the sports team logo on the hat.

You will always find that the men’s dad hat amplifies your look and makes you look better with it than without! Soon, you will have a good collection that goes with a wide range of outfits in your wardrobe.

Read more fashion articles at Clichemag.com

Images provided by Pexels, Pixabay, Unsplash and Creative Commons