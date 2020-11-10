The Charitable Side of Fashion: Whensmokeclears Commissary Project

WSC Comes Through To Restore Right To Meal Choice

Tuesday, November, 10th, 2020 — ATLANTA, GA – Beyond fashion, WSC designers, Thermal and K$ace, recently launched the Whensmokeclears Commissary Project, a nationwide initiative via Instagram, placing money on the books of those who are incarcerated, in support of fans of the brand’s loved ones impacted by COVID-19.

In unison with correctional facilities located in states ranging from the Midwest to the East Coast, this project directly impacts one of the pandemic’s most vulnerable populations – and has supported 30+ families thus far. Participating facilities include the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, and the Altona Correctional Facility in New York.

“For us [WSC], The Commissary Project is about impacting people directly related to our fans. Y’all keep us going, y’all have people in jail, and so do we,” said Thermal, one half of WSC. “I think people forget there are many elements to being in prison/jail, the conditions and food/commissary can make a big difference, and gives people a chance to restore some of their rights – even if it’s their food choices for a week.”

The Commissary Project means more than choosing meal choice, it restores an incarcerated person’s sense of humanity. WSC considers their fans to be family, this holiday season the charitable initiative continues out of the designers’ own pockets.

Motivated by their experiences, Whensmokeclears® visionary designers and founders Thermal and K$ace, were determined to keep love at the company’s center – so was forged the iconic Radiant Heart® at the core of all of their designs. Whensmokeclears® is synonymous with luxury. The Radiant Heart® epitomizes the fire, confidence and love we all hold within. Their goal remains to develop revolutionary designs that stand the test of time.

Images provided by The Prime Culture