Fashion

The Charitable Side of Fashion: Whensmokeclears Commissary Project

by Tuesday, November 10, 2020
The Charitable Side of Fashion

WSC Comes Through To Restore Right To Meal Choice
Inside America’s Prisons During COVID-19 Pandemic

Tuesday, November, 10th, 2020 — ATLANTA, GA – Beyond fashion, WSC designers, Thermal and K$ace, recently launched the Whensmokeclears Commissary Project, a nationwide initiative via Instagram, placing money on the books of those who are incarcerated, in support of fans of the brand’s loved ones impacted by COVID-19.  

The Charitable Side of Fashion

(Above Center) K$ace & (Below Center) Thermal wear WSC Black Cardigan with friends in flight.

In unison with correctional facilities located in states ranging from the Midwest to the East Coast, this project directly impacts one of the pandemic’s most vulnerable populations – and has supported 30+ families thus far. Participating facilities include the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, and the Altona Correctional Facility in New York.  

“For us [WSC], The Commissary Project is about impacting people directly related to our fans. Y’all keep us going, y’all have people in jail, and so do we,” said Thermal, one half of WSC. “I think people forget there are many elements to being in prison/jail, the conditions and food/commissary can make a big difference, and gives people a chance to restore some of their rights – even if it’s their food choices for a week.”

The Commissary Project means more than choosing meal choice, it restores an incarcerated person’s sense of humanity. WSC considers their fans to be family, this holiday season the charitable initiative continues out of the designers’ own pockets.

Motivated by their experiences, Whensmokeclears® visionary designers and founders Thermal and K$ace, were determined to keep love at the company’s center –  so was forged the iconic Radiant Heart® at the core of all of their designs. Whensmokeclears® is synonymous with luxury. The Radiant Heart® epitomizes the fire, confidence and love we all hold within. Their goal remains to develop revolutionary designs that stand the test of time. 

Read more fashion and lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by The Prime Culture

,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Alex Trebek's Canadian Hometown Plans to Honor Him in Big Way

Next post →

How to Take Care of Your Own Health and Well-being as a Caregiver
You may also like
How to Take Care of Your Own Health and Well-being as a Caregiver
How to Take Care of Your Own Health and Well-being as a Caregiver
Investing In Yourself To Grow Your Confidence
Investing In Yourself To Grow Your Confidence
Basic Clothing Staples for Every Wardrobe
Basic Clothing Staples for Every Wardrobe