Kikiito is releasing the CONNECT Collection, a new fashion couture bag line with focuses on sustainability and functionality. It is to debut on February 19 at London Fashion Week.

There are 6 pieces each of a unique blend of à la mode minimalism with modernity in their cut lines and leather. Their multifunctional use allows the wearer to personalize the bag’s figure using hooks or chaining multiple bags together.

The CONNECT collection was designed and created by Kiki Ito from her experience throughout the pandemic. Channeling her struggle with depression and anxiety, she drew inspiration through introspection and reflection to help discover and flesh out the authenticity of her brand.

“The mind is such a powerful thing it can control you in the worst ways but it can also take you to the best places. I wanted to express all the honest emotions I had from my fear to the strength I found through this collection” says Kiki.

Sustainability is the main focus of the collection with their usage of leftover leather for every intricate detail of the bag. Each is designed for longevity for long-lasting use and only a limited supply will be manufactured to minimize waste.

Pre-orders will be available for global shipment from February 24th on weareyugen.com/collections/kikiito

