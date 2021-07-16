The Lab Founder Alexandra Sherman on Summer Skincare



Born and raised in Miami, Cuban-American entrepreneur Alexandra Sherman is the founder of bespoke skincare studio The Lab . Situated in Las Vegas, The Lab offers customized facials and esthetic services, including scalp micropigmentation and permanent makeup. Sherman founded The Lab because she identified a market space in the skincare experience that could capitalize upon cutting-edge technology to offer clients customized services. At the heart of the intersection between science, aesthetics, and business, The Lab offers state-of-the-art treatments to celebrity clients all over the globe. We were so excited to speak with Sherman about her career in wellness and her skincare secrets for the summer.

What made you go from criminal justice to the wellness industry?

When I moved from Florida to Las Vegas I couldn’t transfer my Private Investigator license as easily as I would have liked to. I started researching my options and decided I would love to go into skincare and become an esthetician, so I followed that path.

What inspired you to found The Lab, and what services do you offer?

I was inspired by quality products and high luxury facials that I felt the Vegas market had a need for. I always felt like I had to travel for an advanced facial treatment and wanted to do something different here. We offer specialized Biologique Recherche facial treatments, custom Lab facial treatments including some of the best high-tech equipment available to estheticians, along with Gentleman’s facial treatments. Additionally, I am a trained permanent makeup and scalp micropigmentation artist and will be offering those services closer to the end of the year.

What is your morning skincare routine? What everyday staples do you use to start off the day? The Lab x Biologique Recherche Collaboration. Photo credits: https://www.thelabssp.com/biologique-recherche

What about your nighttime skincare routine?

My nighttime skincare routine is generally the same as morning, except I switch the products out based on my needs. I also skip the SPF and Vitamin C and just do the Vitamin A. This is the time I’ll add a purifying mask after my chemical or manual exfoliant if I feel like my skin was stressed throughout the day.



What are the most important protective measures you would suggest to take care of your skin? (i.e., sunscreen, diet, hydration, sleep, exercising)

All of the above are important, but I would say applying and making sure to consistently re-eapply sunscreen is the most important thing you can do. If you are particularly prone to hyperpigmentation, wearing sunglasses is especially important, as the eyes are the main point of entry to where the sun can enter the body and cause damage. Being hydrated is also extremely important; many first signs of aging can be confused for dehydration or excess sugar intake.

Are there on-the-go products you keep in your purse to touch up your skin throughout the day?

Yes, I always keep brush-on shield by ColoreScience for sunscreen re-application throughout the day. If I’m working out, I keep Eau Micellaire Biosensible by Biologique Recherche for a quick cleanse and L’Eauxygenante as a refreshing mist with AHA’s to balance my skin.

What advice would you give on proper skin protection during the summer?

Please make sure to wear and RE-APPLY SPF. Hats and sunglasses are an effective way to keep the sun from damaging your skin.

Do you have any beauty tips for creating a lightweight, water-resistant makeup look by the pool or beach?



Finding a makeup line that is non-comodogenic and doubles as an SPF is a great way to achieve a flawless look while protecting yourself. Using a primer and foundation that have sunscreen and a light-to-medium tint is a great excuse to wear makeup by the pool or beach. There are so many lip glosses that also have SPF: choose one make sure you are protecting your lips as well.

What are the top beauty trends of the summer?

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, hydrating masque Visolastine + for has really been a huge hit with skincare lovers. I find that people are really gravitating more towards natural makeup and adding vitamin C to their regimen, which is exciting to see.

What summer foods would you recommend for hydrating and nourishing your skin?

Fruits and vegetables– those particularly with high water content are ideal. Adding cucumbers and lemons to your water is a nice way to hydrate, while adding a refreshing taste to your water.