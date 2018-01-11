The Must-Have Pieces From the Somedays Lovin Winter 2017 Collection

Small flurries of snow drift down aimlessly, awaiting their fate on cold New York sidewalks; oversized Christmas trees draw large crowds of wide-eyed children; and people bustle and bump into each other protected by layers and layers of warm clothing. The magic of wintertime in the Big Apple has inspired designers around the country for decades, but this year, Somedays Lovin’s Winter 2017 collection takes the cake, truly capturing that irresistible NYC enchantment.

Ruby reds, blushing pinks, jasper green, and midnight blue set the scene for this collection while satin, knitted cotton, and fur steal the show. Asymmetric hems and unique layers complete each piece and no detail is left unattended. Somedays Lovin’ set out to capture the imagination of free-spirited women across the globe and they’ve certainly got our attention. Taking inspiration from the beachy, carefree vibes of the West Coast and adding in some Australian rock chic edginess, Somedays Lovin has created a brand that is somehow both modern and nostalgic.

Somedays Lovin’ has created more than just a style; they’ve created a feeling through their clothing. The winter collection enables its wearers to embody the Somedays Lovin’ girl. She’s a free spirit, she’s got street-to-bar coolness, and she is living up the holiday season in the city. She is the star of every scene and lights up every room she walks into.

Cherry Bomb

Nothing makes a statement like cherry red and there is no time more appropriate to break out this bold color than the holidays. This romper perfectly captures the Somedays Lovin vibe—bell sleeves pay homage to the 1970’s trends sweeping the runway, but this playsuit is anything but sweet and subtle. The perfect piece to accompany some thigh high boots, you’ll turn heads anywhere you go.

Emerald Nights

Rich tones are the name of the game this season, but this dress challenges typical fashion protocol. While florals for spring aren’t exactly groundbreaking, they are for winter. We are loving the nod to festival season past, and no matter what your skin tone, emerald green is sure to flatter.

Sweater Weather

It doesn’t get much better than a sweater dress, and as soon as the temperature drops, we are on the hunt for the perfect knit outfit. It’s easy to blur the lines between fashion-forward and matronly when it comes to knitwear, but this off the shoulder dress is just the right amount of sexy (and warm!). Wearable at the office or at any holiday party, we have a feeling this dress will become your new favorite go-to.

Glamazon

A blush and gold slip dress, a past-the-knee fur coat…does it get more glamorous? For the gal who’s not afraid to have fun with her clothes and let her inner 1920’s-era movie star shine through, this is the outfit for you. We love a good statement piece and this coat packs a powerful punch in a tasteful way. Nothing says NYC like a little glamour and a lot of flair, so embrace it!

