The Perfect Designer Wardrobe Made Simple

Creating a wardrobe full of designer items to rival that of the Kardashian is a dream that many people have in the 21st century, with high-end fashion being at the forefront of what it means to be stylish. But it doesn’t always have to be an expensive process. In this article, we are going to give you our simple tips to a designer wardrobe on a budget.

Write A List Of Items You Want

When looking to create a designer wardrobe on a budget it is important to make a list of all the items that you want. This will help you to build a wardrobe with all your favourite designer items without overspending on the budget you have set yourself for the month. By creating a wish list on your favourite apps or a mood board of all the clothes you know you want, this will help to keep your spending on track as you build your dream wardrobe.

Shop Around Online

After you have built your list you can then begin to shop around online. Whether this is with the actual retailer themselves or with third-party websites, there are deals available online allowing you to have the very best of fashionable clothing at a fraction of the cost. By shopping around on second-hand sites you can also buy designer items that have been well looked after for a fraction of the cost. This is beneficial when looking for expensive items such as leather jackets and designer jeans as these are often far more expensive than other items.

Make A Wish List

When using these third-party websites, it may be beneficial to make a wish list and save them on your account. This allows you to limit your purchases to one item per month without stretching the budget. Although this will take considerably longer to get all the designer items that you want in your wardrobe, this is a sure-fire way to stick to a designated budget and monitor spending over the course of the year. Making a wish list is also an ideal way of storing items to come back to if they are out of stock as all the items you want are all in one place.

Avoid Buying On Impulse

Making a wish list is also a beneficial way to avoid buying expensive items as it allows you to work down the list gradually. This is beneficial for your budget as you will be more inclined to pace yourself and limit the number of items that you are buying. This is useful when looking at majorly expensive items as this will soon add up. By avoiding expensive items or buying them when they are on sale you will then have more in your budget for the following month.

