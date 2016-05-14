April showers bring May flowers, and along with them the chance to find the stylish dresses for the spring season! Though we all have our favorite shopping spots, spring dresses give you a great opportunity to branch out to a new designer. Read on to hear more about the perfect spring dresses!



The Ecote Gineva Printed Shift Dress from Urban Outfitters is the perfect in-between for casual barbecues or fancier work parties. White is a great color for spring, especially as the weather gets warmer. It is also versatile and can work with nearly any color shoes and/or accessories!

Anthropologie offers a wide array of styles and colors for spring dresses. This white laced garden dress is on the dressier side and is perfect for graduation parties and end of the school year festivities. Add a pop of color with these Elina Linardaki gladiator sandals!

Lulu’s By the Beach Orange Embroidered Swing Dress is great for the upcoming season. Pair it with a cardigan and sandals and you have a dress that you can wear for most occasions. This dress also comes in black for a fancier event!

Free People’s Embroidered Austin Dress allows you to embrace your inner hippie side. Vibrant and delicately embroidered with flowers, this dress is the perfect spring throwback to the ’60s. Wear this dress with a pair of brown sandals and you have an outfit for any spring occasion.

The dresses above, both casual and dressy, give you a chance to show off a new, fresh style for spring. Both classy and flirty, these dresses, when paired with the right shoes and accessories work for nearly any occasion!

