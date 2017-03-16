The Rich & The Famous: Dorothy Wang and the “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills”

Reality television is a dangerous thing because it can become so addicting to watch. It’s no wonder there’s new ones popping up almost every season. One show we cannot peel our eyes away from is E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. If it’s not obvious just by the title, the show follows six individuals who live the lifestyle of the rich & the famous. Oh, and they all happen to live in one of the hottest zip codes: 90210.



Dorothy Wang, daughter of real estate billionaire Roger Wang, is one of the members of the cast who is not only someone you should watch on screen, but off screen as well. With the title of an entrepreneur under her belt, Wang is surely making a name for herself in luxury brands. Here, we learn more about what sets this reality show apart from others, how she deals with cyber bullies, and what are her plans for this year. You can catch Wang on E!’s upcoming season of Famously Single this summer.

Cliché: Since season four of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills recently wrapped up, looking back, which episode or moment has been the most memorable for you?

Dorothy Wang: The most memorable moment in season four would be Brendan and Morgan’s wedding. It was such a special moment to be a part of. I’ve been friends with Brendan and Morgan for a long time and have been there since the beginning of their relationship. It was such an incredible experience to watch them solidify their love.

With so many reality shows, it’s sometimes hard to keep up with everything! For our readers who may not be watching your show just yet, what sets your show apart from any other reality show?

What sets our show apart from others is that we are real friends. You can tell when we interact with each other that there is a lot of history and love. Sometimes there is tension since we’ve known each other for years. We don’t fake anything or have contrived story lines. What you see is what you get. It’s important for us be ourselves. It’s important to have a reality TV show where we aren’t beating each other up and being mischievous to one another.

With reality TV, cameras are on you 24/7. How was your transition from getting used to no cameras in your life to having cameras everywhere? Were you nervous at first?

When it came time to actually film, I did get a little nervous. I reflected on my life and thought, “Am I really going to do this? Am I really going to put myself out there for the world to see?” The world judges people and you have to be ready for it. It is hard when you get the initial criticism. People wanted to hate us, but I think in the end we’ve gotten a lot more love, which makes everything easier.

How did you go about dealing with negative and bashful comments since we live in a world where literally anyone could voice their opinion on social media?

In the beginning, it was hard. I was a normal girl in LA with my friends who accepted me, so when I got all this hate, it was startling. On the other hand, when you put yourself out there on a TV show, everyone feels like they have the right to judge you. They think they have the right to say whatever they think about you because you are a public figure now.

Being that you are in the public eye with a huge following, do you ever think about when sharing your life moments could be too much? Where do you draw the line?

I’ve always been really open and didn’t see a problem with people knowing what goes on in my life. It wasn’t until recently that I’ve placed a greater value on my privacy. Now, I just think that everyone doesn’t need to know every detail that goes on in my life.

You create two of my weaknesses: necklaces and champagne! What motivated you to step foot into this field of developing your own products?

Naturally, I’ve always wanted to create a business and to build a brand. I wanted to do something that was fun and manageable. I love nameplate necklaces and I’ve always wanted one with my name on it. So I wanted to make something affordable, on-trend, and well-made.

What has been the biggest challenge you faced being an entrepreneur that you didn’t expect?

I am a perfectionist and I feel like I notice the things other people wouldn’t see. I would halt production so we can fix it. I’m very specific and the biggest part is being able to give away a little control. So I learned that I need to let other people do their job without overstepping and being too overbearing.

It seems like being an entrepreneur is the way to go. What advice would you give to someone who wants to follow that career path?

You have to be true to yourself, work hard, and continue to stay focused. It’s really important to have an end goal in mind and to be a pusher to get things done. If you are your own boss, you have to be able to motivate yourself and motivate everyone around you.

What are your goals for 2017?

My friends tell me that I’m more fun when I’m relaxed and stress-free, so my goal is to take a step back and to enjoy life more. I want to also focus on a second jewelry line and figure out what future businesses I want to be a part of.

Read more Entertainment posts at Clichemag.com



The Rich & The Famous: Dorothy Wang and the “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills”. Photos Courtesy of Brandon Showers