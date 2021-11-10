Today we want to discuss the secret industry behind reselling sneakers. Have you ever wondered about the sneaker reselling industry? Or how people can make money reselling shoes? Well, this secret industry is thriving, and making a few successful resellers wealthy in the process. Having a passion for sneakers and using good automation tools like the snkrs app bot (highly recommend checking out this review) can help you, but there is a lot more to sneaker reselling that you need to know if you want to be successful.

How Do People Make Money Reselling Sneakers?

If you are not a sneakerhead, you might be surprised to learn that there is an entire industry behind reselling shoes.

People in this trade buy new or used sneakers at a low price, clean them up a bit, and resell them for a profit. The people who buy these shoes usually do not plan on actually wearing them. Instead, these sneakers are commonly displayed as collector items.

Some of the most popular shoe brands resellers look out for are Nike, Adidas, and Jordans, among many other name brands.

The Know-How Behind Reselling Shoes

You might be thinking this side hustle sounds pretty straightforward, but don’t be fooled. There is a lot of know-how that goes into buying shoes.

Reselling sneakers is a multi-million dollar industry that has remained relatively secretive. The majority of resellers communicate on Discord servers, private Telegram groups, and paid Twitter accounts, contributing to the industry’s exclusivity.

Due to the exclusivity of this industry, knowing who offers the best sneaker proxies is sometimes a struggle.

What Are Sneaker Proxies?

A sneaker proxy is a snkrs app bot add-on you can purchase to help you buy multiple pairs of shoes at one time. Sneaker proxies make you appear to be multiple people by giving you many different IP addresses.

Sneaker proxies are a must-have if you want to make a big profit in the aftermarket. When the newest shoes drop, most often than not, there will be a limit to how many pairs one person is allowed to buy. So, having a sneaker proxy is important if you plan on copping a decent inventory size at one time.

There are many sneaker proxies available to use but finding one that is trustworthy and works well is a large task.

What Is a Snkrs App Bot?

A snkrs app bot is a downloadable browser extension that helps resellers buy new release sneakers at retail prices. The most popular is Nike shoe bot, which offers insider knowledge about the hottest shoes alongside helping you get them at retail price.

Nike shoe bot is one of the oldest and most developed bots available to resellers. Compared to other bots, Nike shoe bot is very reliable at running multiple checkouts simultaneously.

Without snkrs app bots and the best sneaker proxies, buying shoes at retail price is not an easy feat. If you want to keep up with the most successful sneaker hustlers, these tools are a must-have.

Why Has This Industry Grown So Much in the Past Decade?

Before there were advanced bots and sneaker proxies, people trying to resell shoes had a much harder time buying them at low prices. Resellers had to search through discount/ thrift stores to find any brand of shoes worth flipping. If they wanted to cop new release shoes, they had to wait in line outside shoe retailers at the earliest hours of the morning for a chance of getting just one pair.

Over the past decade, more retailers have built online stores, allowing for more consumer convenience. Today, online shoe retailers sell out new releases within seconds. Only the buyers with the fastest checkout times and internet speeds are guaranteed to cop some sneakers.

Can Anyone Make Money Reselling Shoes?

Technically, yes. Realistically, it’s pretty difficult to start.

Since the growth of the sneaker industry, more and more people have attempted to find success in reselling shoes. But only a handful of people have actually been successful at creating a career out of reselling sneakers.

Successful sneaker hustlers know exactly which brands are releasing the latest shoes and when they are dropping. To make a good size profit, you have to buy many pairs of shoes at a low price and sell them at a higher price. These two main points of know-how only scratch the surface of the whole industry.

In order to get rich flipping and selling shoes, you have to be willing to put in 110% effort because the competition in this arena is intense.

Conclusion

It is pretty challenging to find reliable information about succeeding in this industry because virtually nobody is blogging about it. The lack of information out there only adds to its exclusivity. The value of this information is just too high to share with a large audience.

