The Subscription Box Every Man Needs

It’s 2017, which means that there is a subscription-based niche for everyone. From having fresh dinner ingredients delivered 3 times a week to receiving a monthly box of specially curated fine cigars, the subscription-based business model has taken over the internet, and our lives. Nothing is better than receiving a personalized package–and in this day and age of instant gratification, sometimes waiting for something to arrive via snail mail is a nice change of pace.



Enter Related Garments, a subscription service that provides men with no-show socks, long socks and boxer briefs on a monthly basis. The idea is that men often neglect an important part of personal style: undergarments. Without having to think about it, matching sets of socks and underwear appear at your doorstep. This service totally eradicates the “dryer ate my sock” issue we all know too well, and the frustrating task of underwear shopping. Founders David and Mike Appel describe the options as “simple, coordinated, and comfortable,” and we agree.



Options range from classic and simple to colorful and punchy. We especially love this ‘Weekday Package’ because it offers a wide variety of prints and solids. While these options can be made to match perfectly, the colors coordinate so that you can mix and match too.

If you don’t need a whole package, and prefer to buy your undergarments individually, Related Garments offers single sets that include just one pair of underwear, one pair of no-show socks and one pair of long socks. We love the Night Hawk set–the punch of lime green adds just the right amount of personality without overdoing it.

The ‘Weekend Package’ is perfect for the man who would prefer to have a few options, but doesn’t need 5 pairs of new underwear every month. This is our favorite and the colors are perfectly neutral and masculine without being boring. Everyone knows stripes and army green complement each other wonderfully, so mixing and matching is definitely an option with this set.

Each item from Related Garments is of the highest quality and the underwear is always 95% cotton and 5% spandex for breathability and elasticity. Subscription options range from $20 per set monthly to $15.20 per set if billed yearly. Quality underwear is something every man should own, and when it’s this easy to feel and look good, there’s no reason not to place an order.

