The Ultimate Duo: Kendall Jenner and Adidas

Kendall Jenner: model, photographer, Kardashian. She’s been known to be the most fashion industry-oriented Kardashian, and with her partnership with Adidas, she is proving so.

Aside from being the only Kardashian sister to not have had major cosmetic surgery done, Kendall has also earned herself respect and recognition in the fashion industry for something other than shaking her butt on national television. Jenner has taken what she’s learned from modeling and applied it to photography. Most known for her cover shoot with her sister Kylie for Love Magazine, Jenner has proved that she really can do both: fashion and photography.

Following in the footsteps of Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid, who were once strictly runway models, Jenner has begun to expand her career. She did not walk in Fashion Month nor the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this past year. Instead, her only part of Fashion Week was the presentation of Daniëlle Cathari x Adidas. Some speculate that she has realized that runway modeling is a temporary career. Jenner’s choice to expand her brand has proven to be successful.

But you can never forget where you come from. Jenner has managed to evolve from a television personality into a major creative force in fashion and become the latest Adidas Originals Ambassador. Many credit Kanye West with the jointure of Adidas and Kendall. West’s popular Adidas Yeezys were such a hit that the famous rapper was rumored to have put in a good word for Kendall. Thus, the collaboration of Kendall and Adidas began.

The Daniëlle Cathari x Adidas Originals collection was released on February 17. Jenner was the star of the collection’s presentation at New York Fashion Week, which has since been a hit. However, Jenner was not just the face of the brand. She also got the chance to collaborate with Adidas designers and voice her ideas throughout the design process. Although it is a known fact that any business the Kardashians touch turns to gold, the jointure between Adidas and Jenner lacks neither style nor innovation, and it is one that will be profitable for both parties.

The innovation behind this presentation was more than apparent. The collection featured asymmetric skirts, denim jackets, deconstructed racing stripe tracksuits, and a colorway for each fashion week city. London will receive the yellow colorway, New York the orange, Paris the blue, and Shanghai the pink. Each piece was a redesigned version of the original Adidas designs: the racing stripe and snap side seams were deconstructed and reconstructed to fit in with the asymmetrical look. The designs, combined with Jenner’s massive following, ensured the collection would be a hit.

A second drop is projected to release this month. With the success of the previous collection, there is much anticipation for what is to come. This collaboration is just proof that the athleisure trend is here to stay. With Jenner’s casual yet high fashion style, and Adidas’s timeless shoes, the two are a match made in heaven.