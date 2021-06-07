Today we want to share some great tips to finding your perfect bikini. Trying to get a perfect summer body for the beach? We’ll let you in on a secret. You already have the perfect summer body! Enough of the patriarchal structures trying to fit women into a corset. You no longer have to be in “shape” to fit into the perfect bikini.

At Bananamoon.com, we have something for every size. Just follow these tips, and you will find yourself on the beach, in that bikini you have been dreaming of, soaking in all the sun.

Don’t ignore your body type

While you don’t have to change the way you look, all women indeed have different body types. Deciding on a swimsuit or bikini keeping in your body type will add a certain effect to the way you look.

Apple

An apple-shaped body refers to the type where the person has a heavier upper body and a comparatively lighter lower body. Therefore, it will be wise not to wear something prominent as bottom wear and focus on a supportive bra top.

Straight

People with straight figures tend to have no or fewer curves. Therefore, the idea is to create an illusion of the same. The best way to do that is to find a bikini with fringes, flounce details.

Apart from that, you can also try an outfit with heavier bottom wear and a Brazilian top.

Hourglass

In the case of an hourglass body, the upper body and the lower body share a similar equation of curves. Therefore, your attire has to style, taking that into account. If you wear something like a triangle top, try to pair it with shorts. This will ensure that the upper receive as much coverage as the lower body.

Pear Shape

A Pear-shaped body has more bust in the lower body with a small upper body. To highlight the latter, you can use a tip with an interesting neckline or something that catches the attention quickly.

Make sure you are comfortable enough

Not a lot of people are too keen on comfort when it comes to fashion. That’s where we disagree with them. If you find a good stylist or a good brand (like us!), they will manage to find you designs that are both attractive and comfortable.

If you are not comfortable with what you are wearing, how will you flaunt yourself in that very outfit? Your mind will keep wandering to where it hurts and how you want to take it off.

Hence, don’t go overboard. Sexy and cozy don’t have to be alternatives.

Pay close attention to the size chart

Now, we all would agree that the best way to shop for bikinis is to try them out. However, with this pandemic on our heads, online shopping seems to be the only way out.

Don’t fret; we have a way out! Our website posts pictures of a bikini from every possible angle and complements it with an illustrative size chart. Thus, all you have to do is take your measurements and decide which one suits you the best.

