Fashion

Top 21 Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Grammy Awards

by Thursday, March 18, 2021

Music’s most highly-anticipated night of the year, the Grammy’s, was a little different this year. Delayed from an earlier date, the 2021 Grammy Awards persisted through numerous challenges, from a new production team and host to its socially distant venues throughout Los Angeles. Despite these hurdles, the Grammy’s red carpet did not disappoint. A virtual runway of outré staples and memorable customs, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards’ presented some of the most legendary fashion moments of the year. Let’s take a look at our 21 top looks of the night. 

21. Taylor Swift: Oscar de la Renta, Christian Louboutin, Cathy Waterman jewelry

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

20. Bad Bunny: Burberry ensemble

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

19. Megan Thee Stallion: Dolce & Gabbana, Chopard jewelry

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

18. H.E.R. : Dundas 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

17. Billie Eilish: Gucci 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

16. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars: Gucci and Ricky Regal 

Photo credits: https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/story/2021-03-14/2021-grammys-fashion-from-the-red-carpet

15. Jhené Aiko: Monsoori, Sydney Evan jewelry 

Photo credits: https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/story/2021-03-14/2021-grammys-fashion-from-the-red-carpet

14. Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada: Dior Men and Art Comes First 

Photo credits: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/03/grammys-2021-red-carpet

13. Chika: Nike 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

12. Brandi Carlile: Wolk Morais suit, Fallon chain, Chloe boots 

Photo credits: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/03/grammys-2021-red-carpet

11. Trevor Noah: Gucci

Photo credits: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/03/grammys-2021-red-carpet

10. Harry Connick Jr.: John Varvatos 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

9. FINNEAS: Gucci 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

8. Ingrid Andress: Giorgio Armani Privé, Chopard jewelry 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

7. Dua Lipa: Atelier Versace, BVLGARI jewelry

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

6. Lizzo: Balmain, BVLGARI Serpenti jewelry, Stuart Weitzman shoes 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

5. BTS: Louis Vuitton 

Photo credit: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

4. DaBaby: Gucci

Photo credits: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/03/grammys-2021-red-carpet

3. Harry Styles: Gucci 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

2. Beyoncé: Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

1. Cynthia Erivo: Louis Vuitton 

Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion

Read more fashion articles at Clichemag.com
Photo Credits: Vogue, LA Times, Vanity Fair 

 

 
,

← Previous post

3 Designer Casino Outfits for 2021

Next post →

5 Personalized Gift Ideas For Her
You may also like
3 Designer Casino Outfits for 2021
3 Designer Casino Outfits for 2021
The 80s & 90s Were the Best era for Sneakers
The 80s & 90s Were the Best era for Sneakers
5 Sneaker Drops You Can’t-Miss This Year
5 Sneaker Drops You Can’t-Miss This Year