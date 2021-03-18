Top 21 Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Music’s most highly-anticipated night of the year, the Grammy’s, was a little different this year. Delayed from an earlier date, the 2021 Grammy Awards persisted through numerous challenges, from a new production team and host to its socially distant venues throughout Los Angeles. Despite these hurdles, the Grammy’s red carpet did not disappoint. A virtual runway of outr é staples and memorable customs, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards’ presented some of the most legendary fashion moments of the year. Let’s take a look at our 21 top looks of the night.
21.
Taylor Swift: Oscar de la Renta, Christian Louboutin, Cathy Waterman jewelry
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
20.
Bad Bunny: Burberry ensemble
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
19. Megan Thee Stallion:
Dolce & Gabbana, Chopard jewelry
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
18. H.E.R. :
Dundas
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
17. Billie Eilish:
Gucci
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
16. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars:
Gucci and Ricky Regal
Photo credits: https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/story/2021-03-14/2021-grammys-fashion-from-the-red-carpet
15. Jhené Aiko:
Monsoori, Sydney Evan jewelry
Photo credits: https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/story/2021-03-14/2021-grammys-fashion-from-the-red-carpet
14. Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada:
Dior Men and Art Comes First
Photo credits: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/03/grammys-2021-red-carpet
13. Chika:
Nike
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
12. Brandi Carlile:
Wolk Morais suit, Fallon chain, Chloe boots
Photo credits: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/03/grammys-2021-red-carpet
11. Trevor Noah:
Gucci
Photo credits: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/03/grammys-2021-red-carpet
10. Harry Connick Jr.:
John Varvatos
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
9. FINNEAS:
Gucci
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
8. Ingrid Andress:
Giorgio Armani Privé, Chopard jewelry
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
7. Dua Lipa:
Atelier Versace, BVLGARI jewelry
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
6. Lizzo:
Balmain, BVLGARI Serpenti jewelry, Stuart Weitzman shoes
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
5. BTS:
Louis Vuitton
Photo credit: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
4. DaBaby:
Gucci
Photo credits: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/03/grammys-2021-red-carpet
3. Harry Styles:
Gucci
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
2.
Beyoncé: Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
1. Cynthia Erivo:
Louis Vuitton
Photo credits: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/grammys-2021-red-carpet-celebrity-fashion
fashion articles at Clichemag.com Photo Credits: Vogue, LA Times, Vanity Fair