Top 21 Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Music’s most highly-anticipated night of the year, the Grammy’s, was a little different this year. Delayed from an earlier date, the 2021 Grammy Awards persisted through numerous challenges, from a new production team and host to its socially distant venues throughout Los Angeles. Despite these hurdles, the Grammy’s red carpet did not disappoint. A virtual runway of outré staples and memorable customs, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards’ presented some of the most legendary fashion moments of the year. Let’s take a look at our 21 top looks of the night.

21. Taylor Swift: Oscar de la Renta, Christian Louboutin, Cathy Waterman jewelry

20. Bad Bunny: Burberry ensemble

19. Megan Thee Stallion: Dolce & Gabbana, Chopard jewelry

18. H.E.R. : Dundas

17. Billie Eilish: Gucci

16. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars: Gucci and Ricky Regal

15. Jhené Aiko: Monsoori, Sydney Evan jewelry

14. Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada: Dior Men and Art Comes First

13. Chika: Nike

12. Brandi Carlile: Wolk Morais suit, Fallon chain, Chloe boots

11. Trevor Noah: Gucci

10. Harry Connick Jr.: John Varvatos

9. FINNEAS: Gucci

8. Ingrid Andress: Giorgio Armani Privé, Chopard jewelry

7. Dua Lipa: Atelier Versace, BVLGARI jewelry

6. Lizzo: Balmain, BVLGARI Serpenti jewelry, Stuart Weitzman shoes

5. BTS: Louis Vuitton

4. DaBaby: Gucci

3. Harry Styles: Gucci

2. Beyoncé: Schiaparelli Haute Couture

1. Cynthia Erivo: Louis Vuitton

Photo Credits: Vogue, LA Times, Vanity Fair