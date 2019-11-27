Today we want to share the top 4 shoe styles for 2020. We all know the importance of a great pair of shoes. Take it from Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City. One stand-out quote from her infamous internal monologue reads, “The next day, I was looking for a $7 dress to go with my $300 shoes, when…”

That’s proof that the perfect pair of shoes can upgrade any outfit, whether it cost $7 or $100, whether you’re running errands or going to a Hollywood movie premiere (okay, that’s mostly just SATC). But, if you style yourself from the feet up, the rest is sure to follow suit. These fabulous shoes that are in style now are timeless and will last you into the new year and beyond. So, take a look, and order up!

1. Naked Mules

Mules come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so your options here are pretty limitless—but “naked” mules, aka nude tones, are fresh and versatile. Mules encompass almost any shoes that are close-toed and open in the back. Mules come in flats, high heels, espadrilles, kitten heels, and more.

Shoe and bag makers By Far have created a perfect shoe, with a square-toed front and simple shape—but they do run a bit high on price. Look for promotion codes before you open your wallet.

2. The Chelsea Bootie

The Chelsea bootie has been in style time and time again, proving it’s a ‘trend’ worthy of longevity. Chelsea booties are sleek, streamlined designs, ankle-skimming in size, and easy to pull on or off—a perfect solution for looking cool in a time bind.

You can choose a classic Dr. Martens style, which comes with a slight heel, or the flatter, Ainsley Chelsea boot. These also come in a variety of materials and colors, but black is the most notable.

3. A Simple, Shapely Pump

Ever heard of Christian Louboutin’s “red-bottom” pumps? The designer is famous for his inches-high pumps that feature a red sole. Now, we’re not telling you to spend your rent money on these pricey beauties, but there are countless imitations out there (and good ones at that). Pumps feature a classic shape that encompasses the foot, exposing the top, and are typically at least a few inches high.

These classics were in style then, and they’re in style now.

4. Lucite Heels

Wait—you mean to tell us your shoes aren’t see-through? Time to get with the program! All jokes aside, Lucite heels are making a name for themselves on the runways. These are heels with a transparent edge. The heel itself can be clear, or perhaps the straps on top of them are.

Regardless, Lucite heels are just new enough to be fresh, but most maintain a simple shape that’s dynamic and easy to style.

Shoes That Are in Style: Into 2020 and Beyond

2020 is shaping up to be a year of updated classics. Embellishments and crazy animal prints are fantastic, but the above shoes that are in style now prove to be more timeless options, ones that’ll survive any fad or trend. And for that, you can swallow their price tag a little easier. For more fashion-centric entertainment, keep scrolling through our website!

