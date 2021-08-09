Today we want to share the top 5 women’s handbag trends of 2021. Women’s bags are the best accessories for every occasion. The right choice of handbag can give you a stylish and stellar look.

Every year, new trends enter the market, while the old ones die down. In 2021, mini handbags and box totes are trending as much as saddle handbags and cushion clutches. If you want to invest in the trendiest handbags of this season, here are your options.

Trend#1: mini shoulder bag

Mini shoulder-length bags are once again in fashion. Ditch the micro bags and grab a chic mini bag to create that first alluring impression. The baguette version of mini bags is not only trendy but also an excellent accessory that goes well with all types of outfits. This could be your perfect bag, on-the-go, that fits in all essentials such as lipstick, wallet, and your car keys. A little more spacious than the micro bags makes it a utility item too, besides fashionable.

Bringing together beautifully designed, high-quality handbags, Valentino Garavani features a vast array of colorful mini and shoulder bags for your summer. The 2021 collection of Valentino Garavani bags for women can be browsed on the official online website.

Trend#2: chain handled bags

Handbags having chain handles have been in fashion for a long time now, and they are sure to stay in 2021. While Bottega Veneta championed the trend, the fashion business quickly discovered what people are looking for and thus you can witness several variations of the chunky chain handbag design. Even with its lustrous tone-on-tone look, this chunky, shiny chain can turn any basic outfit into luxurious attire.

Trend#3: Vintage handbags

Remember the good old vintage bags with monograms? Brands like Gucci, Dior, Fendi, and Prada you wore with low-waist jeans made dressing up so much fun and easy. In 2021, bring out your old vintage designer handbags as they are back in fashion. Vintage handbags add that retro look to your attire, making you look chic. These bags are equally versatile. Even though you may not find a vintage bag in-store, the tight stores, and online vintage stores may have a few pieces. These bags are more valued over time, considered an investment of a lifetime.

Trend#4: Circular bags

While 2020 witnesses the box tote bags trending, 2021 embraces the rounder counterpart. Circular handbags, both large and small, are surely statement bags. It is only obvious to consider this style to be a fanciful addition to the collection, not knowing how long the trend would stay. However, this bag not only adds elegance to your attire but also allows you to stand out.

Trend#5: Envelope purse

The envelope purse is not the regular designer purse. But it is a trendsetter because of its chic design and looks. If you want to experiment with your look, an envelope purse could be the trendiest addition to your handbag collection, which you can wear for work and play.

Just like fashion trends, handbag trends also keep changing year after year. To stay ahead in this league, gift yourself one of the nicest handbags in fashion and add that oomph to your style.

