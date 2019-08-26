Several top fashion companies to sign an environmental fashion pact? It’s finally starting to sink in that we only have one world and according to research by thousands of scientists around the world, climate change is seriously jeopardizing the future of humanity and other species living on the planet. As apocalyptic as it may seem, there is a real risk that in a few generations, the situation may really become critical. Some believe that we are already at the point of no return. It seems as we have all been gambling with the fate of humanities future and let’s be honest, there are no miracles or betting sites such as a Betfair promo code that will come and rescue us. We have to do it ourselves and some fashion companies are taking action by signing an environmental fashion pact.

Just recently, we’ve learned that thirty-two global companies and world leaders in the fashion and textile sector, have signed the Fashion Pact, which will be officially presented to the heads of states gathered during the G7 of Biarritz. The coalition includes groups and brands from the luxury, fashion, sports and lifestyle sectors, together with suppliers and retailers who are already involved in separate environmental commitments.

The objectives of the Fashion Pact are based on the Science-Based Target (SBT1) initiative, which focuses on three main areas for the protection of the planet. The first fundamental objective is to halt global warming by creating and implementing an action plan to reach zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, in order to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees, between now and 2100.

The second aspect concerns restoring biodiversity, achieving the objectives set by the parameters established by the Science-Based Target initiative, to restore natural ecosystems and protect living species. Last but not least, to protect the oceans by reducing the negative impact of the fashion industry on the oceans themselves, through concrete initiatives, such as the gradual reduction of disposable plastics.

The commitments have been defined so that each company involved is responsible for adhering to the agreement which is to be supported by cross-sector initiatives, together with the development of innovation accelerators. Private companies, in collaboration with national states, play an essential role in protecting the planet.

The idea behind the Fashion Pact was born last April. In anticipation of the G7 summit at the end of August, French President Emmanuel Macron entrusted Kering’s number one, François-Henri Pinault, with the task of bringing together and involving the most important players in the field of fashion and textiles. The objective of course was to develop concrete objectives for reducing the ecological impact caused by their sector.

“It is not true that big groups do not move” – said Pinault when the project began to take shape. “Everyone does things individually. The problem is that we don’t work together. We have to think about collective intelligence because we are moving in an emergency. It requires change and work beyond what we do in our companies.” Four months later, therefore, came the agreement of great significance despite the absence of LVMH.

The companies that have already signed the Fashion Pact are the following: Adidas, Bestseller, Burberry, Capri Holdings, Carrefour, Chanel, Ermenegildo Zegna, Everybody & Everyone, Fashion3, Fung Group, Galeries Lafayette, Gap, Giorgio Armani, H&M, Hermes, Inditex, Karl Lagerfeld, Kering, La Redoute, Matchesfashion.Com, Moncler, Nike, Nordstrom, Prada, Puma, Pvh, Ralph Lauren, Ruyi, Salvatore Ferragamo, Selfridges, Stella Mccartney, Tapestry.

Images provided by Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay CC License