Today we want to share with you the top iconic fashion brands that left us speechless. Fashion waxes and wanes. After all, there would be no such thing as fashion if the industry was static, churning out the same designs year after year.

Sometimes, though, fashion brands out-do themselves and manage to leave us speechless with their creations. Mostly, the reaction is one of sheer awe, and “why didn’t I think of that before?” Other times, we can’t help but giggle to ourselves. Either way, it’s all thoroughly entertaining.

In this post, we take a look at the top iconic fashion brands that left us speechless.

When Dior Haute Couture Created Princess Margaret’s Wedding Dress

Back in 1951, the Palace commissioned Dior Haute Couture to create Princess Margaret’s wedding gown, just before her 21st birthday. The Princess was in the prime of her life and wanted a dress that would showcase her youth and beauty. Dior came up with an all-white dress with golden elements baked into the gown and a single shoulder strap. Margaret later referred to the dress as her favorite ever.

Coco Chanel’s Little Black Dress

You can’t get more iconic than Coco Chanel’s little black dress. This item has been a staple for women’s wardrobes ever since its introduction in the roaring twenties. Chanel first unveiled the design in 1926, but the look soon became a timeless classic. The modern version is a little shorter and more revealing than the twenties variety. But, other than that, it retains all of the same features and is the perfect dress for accessorizing.

Nike’s Air Products

Compared to the previous two listings, Nike’s Air products came late to the game. But ever since their introduction in the late twentieth century, they’ve set the standard for sporting footwear. No other brand manages to come close. The Air Jordan 1 is a case in point. This classic shoe combines the brand’s style and technology into a single product that basketball fans and enthusiasts can sport almost anywhere, including the basketball court, gym, and on the town.

When Elie Saab Dressed Halle Berry

Halle Berry is one of the most famous Hollywood actors, thanks to her good looks and surprising charm. But she came to prominence in 2001 when she sported a stunning dress by Elie Saab.

The dress features a mesh section with knitted flower sections over the boson, fitted to a scarlet skirt with a train. The look seemed to chime with Berry’s character, putting both her and the designer on the map.

Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress

Lady Gaga isn’t a woman who isn’t afraid to take risks. They’ve been the story of her career. At the 2010 MTV awards, she decided that her best option was to go in a meat dress, made of bits and pieces of animals you’d find at the butchers.

Everyone tried to interpret what Gaga was doing. What was the dress about? Eventually, Gaga said that the dress was about standing up for our rights. If we don’t stand up for them, we won’t have anything more than the meat on our bones.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay