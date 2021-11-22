Today we want to share some helpful tips on transforming your wardrobe after having a baby. Having a baby can impact every aspect of your life – from your diet to your wardrobe. You may have your pregnancy wardrobe sorted with the latest maternity line. However, finding the right wardrobe after birth can be a little more difficult. You need to find clothes that make you feel beautiful, comfortable and practical.

Follow this quick guide to curate your perfect post-partum wardrobe.

Nursing bras

A nursing bra allows you to breastfeed or pump without removing your entire bra. They have flaps over the sup that fold down or a central clash that can be undone. Most nursing bras are soft and slightly padded for maximum comfort. If you aren’t breastfeeding, you can still wear nursing bras in the post-partum period. Your breasts are likely to be larger, and nursing bras can offer you support and comfort. You probably won’t want your usual push up bra right after birth. Ouch.

Dark fabrics

For the first few days after birth, stick to darker fabrics to be on the safe side. You might have a few leaks and stains as your body recovers from birth. Darker fabrics can also hide any marks your baby leaves on your clothes, like spit-up. You could match your baby’s pyjamas and go for a mother and baby look.

Loose and comfortable clothing

It’s all about comfort in the fourth trimester. Stick to loose soft fabrics that flow with your body instead of restricting it. Stay far away from tight waistbands and stiff fabric. Jeans will be your worst nightmare. If you are in a warmer climate, try wearing floating dresses and linen items. Breathable fabrics will help to keep you cool in the hot weather.

Wrap around sweaters

In the winter months, you will need a few sweaters to keep you warm. This is not the time for cashmere and expensive knitwear. Buy some good-quality knits from the high street that you can wear over and over again. If you are breastfeeding, try wrap-around styles to make feeding easier.

High waist leggings

After a C section, many women feel unstable around their abdomen. Some say they feel like they need to hold themselves together. Compression leggings can give you that extra support and hold your middle in place. It’s a strange feeling to experience – but high-waisted leggings can help.

A big coat

A large puffer jacket will keep you warm throughout the colder season. You can throw it over your pajamas, and no one will know you have baby spit up all over your top. Try to find a puffer jacket that goes down to your knees. It will keep you warm and dry even in the depths of winter.

Your wardrobe needs to feel like you. Buy a few pieces that reflect your style and personality – even if they are still technically pajamas. A strong wardrobe can lift your mood and help you through those first few months of motherhood.

