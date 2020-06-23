Trend Tips: How to Wear Military Fashion

Military fashion is becoming more popular every day. We want to share with you cool styles on how to wear military fashion. Did you know that our clothing has a huge impact on our mood?

If you’re someone who wants to feel more confident, one of the best things you can do is add some military-inspired clothing to your wardrobe. Do you want to learn how you can look stunning in military fashion? Keep reading for 5 must-know tips that can help both men and women.

1. Start Simple With a Statement Jacket

No military outfit would be complete without a statement jacket. Some of the most popular types of jackets include trench coats, peacoats, bomber jackets, and cardigans. Not only can these jackets help you stay cozy during the cooler months and evenings, but they also add an effortless air of mystery and strength to your persona.

If you want to add some feminine flair to your look, pairing your jacket with a belt can help give your silhouette more shape.

2. Be Mindful of Camo

Camouflage is likely the first thing that comes to mind when people think of a military look. While camo does serve a purpose in battle, that doesn’t mean you’re limited to those patterns for your look. If you’re not ready to add camouflage accents to your wardrobe yet, you can evoke a similar vibe by sticking with earth tones like dark green, brown, black, and navy.

3. Simplicity Is Key

One of the easiest mistakes to make while adopting a military-style is to go overboard. Military fashion is simple yet elegant in its neatness.

For example, if you’re wearing a statement jacket, keep the rest of your look muted. This could include wearing a clean white shirt tucked into some smart-casual trousers.

4. Don’t Forget to Accessorize

One of the best parts about wearing military urban clothing is being able to have fun accessorizing. Since military looks tend to be simple, picking out a few interesting accessories can make your outfit pop. One unique way you can accessorize is to create custom challenge coins and use them to make pins and other types of jewelry.

If you’re new to military fashion, you can never go wrong with throwing on a pair of aviator sunglasses or a watch.

5. Finish the Look With Proper Footwear

The last component of your outfit that will bring your entire military look together is your footwear. Although you can get away with wearing any type of shoes, boots will always look the most natural. Whether you want to rough up your look by leaving the tongue and laces loose or maintain a neat style, never forget to keep those boots shiny.

Now You Know How to Rock Military Fashion

If you follow these 5 military fashion tips, you can look effortlessly chic wherever you go. Whenever you’re in doubt, taking notes from fashion icons can help you figure out what you like and dislike for your own wardrobe.

