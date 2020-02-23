Today we will talk about the best Spring fashion trends for 2020. The end of February is almost here, and that means one thing – spring is just around the corner, and you need to get your wardrobe ready for the first signs of warm weather. You certainly can’t wait to get rid of multiple layers of clothes and big, heavy boots and jump into something light and bright. So, let’s see what is a must-have in your closet for the upcoming spring.

Suits are always in

Just like the famous “little black dress”, this is something that every woman should have in her arsenal of “dress to kill” clothes. The practicality of a suit provides a welcome alternative to the evening dress. You do not have to worry about the painful consequences of wearing high heels all day long, as a pair of oxfords are a perfect fit. It doesn’t matter whether you are going to choose a three-piece suit or Bermuda shorts for the more casual look – elegant and sophisticated look is guaranteed, so don’t hesitate to get one of the Godfather-inspired pieces of clothes.

Retro is a new modern

If you happen to come across a tight tie-dye T-shirt, hip-hugger jeans, or boots that wound up somewhere in the pile of clothes that you thought you were never going to wear, do not throw them away that easily! There’s a good reason the ‘70s continue to be one of the most stylish decades of all time. From mini skirts to bell sleeves, shearling coats, and giant sunglasses, the ‘70s birthed an eclectic mixture of style influences that live even today. A classic button-down shirt with its collar (the bigger, the better) tucked beneath your blazer lapels, a fringe jacket, and a stunning suede mini skirt is all that you need.

All that pink

Neon colors are the colors of the season. Green, orange, yellow, and above all – pink. A statement color that does require a certain kind of confidence to be worn. One of the loudest colors in fashion has made its way to red carpet, runway, and streets. It doesn’t matter if it’s a stunning pink blazer, or air-like midi pink dress that you ‘ll just throw on over your head in a rush, pink will never go unnoticed. With the right accessories you can just make it better, so spice things up with some rose quartz jewelry and go glow! Nothing can go unnoticed in such a flamboyant color!

White stripes

Stripes are considered as a timeless fashion staple, regardless of the season, and they perfectly blend in various themes. If you are not into suits, but you are still looking for an elegant look, pinstripes are the right choice. Whether it’s a dark blue, black or dark gray background, white stripes will give you the sophisticated look you were aiming for, and they will also make you look slimmer. Is there anything better than that? Pinstripe trousers are perfect in an office two-piece, but can also carry a certain level of neatness into more casual ensembles, instantly giving your outfit a sharper edge. If you’re styling your pinstripes trousers for the office, pair them with a flattering, fitted button-down blouse. For less adventurous dressers, it’s also an easy and accessible way of adding a touch of character to otherwise minimal looks.

