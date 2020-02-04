This Year’s Hottest Fashion Styles

With the new year well and truly underway, fashion experts are predicting the style trends that they think will be red hot this year. Let’s take a look at this years hottest fashion styles.

Puffy Sleeves

Dressmakers are always looking for ways to make their apparel more extravagant, and this year, it’s the turn of fluffy sleeves to provide extra volume. Already several designers are getting on board with the idea, creating dresses that pop around the arms the sleeves. Some are subtle, while others are, frankly, a little over the top. Will this style take off? Only time will tell!

Polka Dots



Polka dots are a classic print that’s been with us for years. Designers this year, however, have fallen in love with them again and think that it is perfect for the 2020s. We’ve seen polka dots recently on catwalks across Europe and Russia.

Pleats Are Back

During the first half of the 20th century, pleats created a big impression. Everyone wanted to wear them. Then, during WWII, rationing meant that there wasn’t enough material around to justify them, and they slowly fell out of fashion. In the 2020s, however, they’re back and with a vengeance. Designers are using them not only to provide extra movement in skirts but also for bulk and flair.

Plunging Necklines

If you take a look at the current crop of affordable prom dresses, you can clearly see that 2020 is going to be the year of the plunging neckline. We’re talking about dresses that reveal skin down to the bust and then beyond. Some go all the way to naval. With that said, many of these styles are still elegant and suitable for anyone who wants to make a statement.

Yellow

Especially, buttercup yellow – that bright, unforgettable shade that tends to come out in the summer. As a color, the fashion industry has neglected this color, thanks to studies showing that people don’t take those who wear it as seriously as they should. With that said, we might be turning a corner. A variety of designers are now incorporating this shade of yellow into their tops, dresses, and blazers. Let’s hope that this particular trend takes off.

Trenchcoats

If you want to make a statement, then wearing a trenchcoat should be on your radar. Today’s trenchcoats are reworkings of the classic design and have featured in the last twelve months on runways all over the world. We’ve seen examples from a variety of clothes manufacturers of this new craze, showing what’s possible. Remember, while trenchcoats are a fashion statement today, they’re also something you can wear for years to come.

Long Demin Skirts

If you thought that the days of denim were coming to an end, you were wrong; this material keeps coming back for more and more. The style at present is for long denim skirts that hang below the knee with a regular top tucked into the waistline. They look great when paired with a pair of boots and a trendy belt – perfect for date night.

