With summer quickly approaching, now is the time to invest in cute swimwear! From strapless sets to one pieces, there are endless options to style yourself while lounging by the pool or catching rays at the beach. Say goodbye to your boring swimsuits from previous seasons and hello to these trending looks. Check out our favorite trendy swimsuits for summer!

The one shoulder look is gaining popularity this season. This style allows you to show off your shoulders without having to worry about the top falling down! The bow detail on the shoulder and on the sides of the bottom add an elegant detail that make this swimsuit a must have. The striped print resembles seersucker and adds a bit of southern flair to all trendy swimsuits for summer.

Tie Side One Shoulder Striped Bikini Set (shein.com, $11)

One piece swimsuits are also making a come back. While one pieces received a bad reputation for being unstylish years back, there are now numerous styles offered that are both trendy and attractive. The plunging neckline style is especially popular this season. In this swimsuit, the wearer is still able to show off some skin while feeling comfortable.

Plunging Belted One-Piece Suit (forever21.com, $22.90)

Most trending one pieces also come complete with a high leg bottom. In this style swimsuit, the bottom is arched higher to show off more leg during the summer. While this feature is not limited to one pieces, it does add a seductive flair and an interesting detail to this style of swimwear.

Red Gingham Print Cross Back High Leg Swimsuit (asos.com, $32)

High-neck swimsuits have been available for several seasons now but each year they make a reappearance with new patterns and designs. Simple stripes are among the most popular and the easiest to match with other accessories!

High Top Swimsuit (aerie.com, $20.97)

Whether it’s a top or a bikini, smocked material is in style this season. If you are in search of this top, do not fear because most stores have it in stock. The smocked material keeps it in place and it includes the straps on the arms for added support and detail.

Smocked Off the Shoulder Bikini Top (nordstrom.com, $84)

