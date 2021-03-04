Tyra D Releases Captivating Music Video for Latest Single “Love or Lust”

Tyra D returns to deliver her music video for her latest track “Love or Lust.” The music video takes viewers on a powerful, yet dark love story. As the lyrics and grasping single narrate the events, the video highlights a story of chasing the wrong love – how a relationship can become toxic and the aftermath of a bad breakup.

Some may relate to the message, as Tyra D takes center stage throughout the music video. As the storyline engages the viewer, the music videos ends on a surprising plot twist that will leave people wanting more. The music video is written and directed by Tyra D and shot by Anderson Visuals. Tyra D continues on an upward trend as her music and talent are taking her on to the next level. Make sure you check out the music video as it will hook you on from the very beginning.

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Image provided by @Bemore.ByBre