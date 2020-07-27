Understanding Casual Elegance: 6 Tips for 2020

Today we want to share some important tips about understanding casual elegance in 2020. Receiving an invitation with a certain dress code like “elegant”, “casual elegance”, “resort elegant”, “white tie”, “black tie”, etc might be stressful and overwhelming. Many of them have similar-sounding names, and there is no standard database that can be used to define them. So, understanding dress codes can be tricky.

The difference between “casual” and “casual elegance” may seem small, but both suggestions are very different. The casual elegance dress code can be imagined as a dressed-up version of your normal casual wear. Casual elegance outfits allow more customization and flair. Women are free to experiment with classy elegant jewelry and bold colors.

So, despite the series of rules that one dress code has, it is very important to maintain your style and uniqueness.

Some tips on casual elegance dress code

A casual elegance dress code can be required for various events, such as dinners, cocktails, weddings, work meetings, and more. It is an ambiguous dress code, that requires a balance of both, polish and elegance, yet still remaining natural and comfortable.

Creating casual elegance outfits is about putting together the right garments and making sure your style and personality also shine through. So, if you are ready to delve into a new elegant look let’s get started.

Jewelry, because we all deserve to shine

You can also get a unique touch of style by using some laid-back accessories, such as simple jewelry and scarves. There is nothing more elegant and sleek than the understated pearl accessory that will add that elegant touch to any outfit. It is great because it will never go out of fashion. It changes up regularly to suit the next trend that comes along.

Looking back at some of the leading fashion icons throughout history, you’ll notice pearls were the center point of some of the most iconic looks. After all, Coco Chanel paved the way for pearls to appear in everyday wear of regular women and not only aristocracy and royalty. She introduced a new movement in women’s fashion making elegance a standard of style.

You can’t go wrong with a timeless white pearl necklace. If you are up to wearing pearls with remarkable quality, still tailored to your specification, PurePearls.com has limitless and perfect options. Buying one good pair of pearl earrings outweighs the 10 pairs of trendy statement earrings that will be out of the game, a year after you buy them. Less is more with pearls, and you don’t need to do much to pull off that sophisticated, elegant look.

Skirt and dresses, the expression of femininity and style

Incorporating a little black dress with a cardigan or scarf in a casual elegance dress code is a must. Women might wear a pantsuit, separates are also appropriate, as long as they look put together. A dress skirt with a turtleneck or silk blouse fits right in.

The most convenient lengths are: by the knee or a few centimeters above if it is a cocktail dress, below the knee for a midi length one, and in the case of an event in the evening, it could be a maxi dress.

Choosing the right fabrics and patterns

To start off, wear items that are made of classic fabrics like cotton, wool, linen, and silk. They will last well into the next decade and they will make you and your body feel comfortable.

Wear form-fitting dresses that are not too tight, but that allows you to show off your figure. Dresses that follow women’s bodies with grace and refinement.

Keep garments simple and polished but add a dash of color and fantasy with elegant summer motifs like, for example, delicate floral prints or polka dots.

Cinderella isn’t the only one with fancy shoes

Wearing dressy stilettos or flats complete the look, depending on the season, and the outfit that has been chosen. But if you want to go a step further, the shoes can become the star of the outfit, standing out in a vibrant color or with original detail. To elongate the legs, pointed shoes, or nude stilettos and sandals are the appropriate ones to create that optical illusion.

How should I do my hair and makeup?

You’ve made it to the last point on how to dress with casual elegance. Your hair and makeup play a crucial role in your final look.

Find a hairstyle that is easy for you to do and one that you love as well.

Focus on your eyes, cheeks, and lip. Put on some mascara to open your eyes up, stay away from metallic eyeshadows in loud colors, add some blush to bring life and dimension to your face, and wear a bold lip to add a pop of color. These three things are subtle but make a huge difference in your overall look.

Elegant doesn’t mean expensive

Despite the popular belief that elegance goes hand in hand with lots of money, we would like to disagree. If you invest in good quality basics that fit you well, you will have timeless and classy clothes that last for years, even decades. Accessories complement this statement, so don’t forget to check out the secondhand and thrift stores. A good bargain is the right thing to do. Don’t waste money on trendy pieces that you’ll only wear for a season.

Parting words of wisdom

Being accordingly dressed for a special occasion allows you to relax and enjoy each passing moment with confidence. The trick to wearing sophisticated outfits is to keep everything neat, clean, and simple. Make sure that the clothes are flattering on you and the colors and patterns well balanced.

We hope this article answered all of your burning casual elegance dress code questions and you no longer dread those social outings. Have fun and be yourself.

