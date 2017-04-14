The Most Unexpected Fashion Trends for Spring

Thankfully in the world of fashion, trends for spring have already been deemed months ago. While some trends made us nod our heads in agreement, others raised eyebrows and questions of how exactly we can pull them off. Rest assured, Miranda Priestly, these spring fashion trends are much more exciting than florals.

Contrary from the stigma given by pop culture, the color pink is not exclusively reserved for Wednesdays. It’s no longer an ultra-feminine color that fills the closet of a toddler; pink exudes high fashion vibes this season. Taking a nod from collections by Gucci and Valentino, pink has made its way into the stockroom of every fast-fashion retailer.

Photo taken from asos.com

Fishnets? Under ripped jeans? We’ll try anything once, especially if Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have rocked it. This look gives off some major 90’s groupie vibes, and we’re totally here for it.

Photo taken from asos.com

Inspired by Dior’s “We Should All Be Feminists” tee, this movement of incorporating values and politics into fashion has been seen everywhere. Fashion is a representation of one’s personal style and identity, so why haven’t we been proudly wearing our morals across our chests sooner?

Photo taken from topshop.com

We were a bit hesitant to embrace this spring trend at first, because, hello, who wants to wear a picnic tablecloth? Not us. Once we considered the laid-back, casual vibe this pattern gives off, you better believe we will be rocking this trend every sunny day there is this spring.

Photo taken from asos.com

Quite possibly the only lasting trend from the sixteenth century, the corset has made its way into closets everywhere thanks to social media starlets like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Creating that hourglass silhouette so many of us crave, this trend does just that without all the hours in the gym required.

Photo taken from asos.com

At last, we can wear a hoodie and still be considered as fashion-forward. We’re thanking Rihanna for putting this trend on designers’ radars this season.

Photo taken from stories.com

Straight from the runway, this grandma-heeled shoe has been fully embraced by designers like Dior, Gucci, Jason Wu, and Prada. This trend is anything but frumpy; this comeback-kid has never looked so stylish in metallic colors, crazy prints, and unique textures.

Photo taken from asos.com

With this trend, we’re talking ruffles, sheer fabrics, pastels, and lace. This feminine style has made us take note after seeing it on the runways of Erdem, Alexander McQueen, and Chloé. The romantic trend adds a sophisticated amount of volume and drama while still being dreamy.

Photo taken from topshop.com

You could credit this fashion craze to Gucci or your grandpa; either would be correct. We were introduced to this trend a few seasons ago on the runway, but fast-fashion retailers are now experimenting with everything from patent leather to suede and even crazy colors and prints.

Photo taken from topshop.com

The Most Unexpected Fashion Trends for Spring. Featured image by topshop.com