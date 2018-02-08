Valentine’s Day Accessories with Pixie Mood

It’s February 14. You’re all dressed up in your sexy bodycon dress, your hair is curled perfectly, and your face is framed with dangly diamond earrings that shine as you move. Suddenly, as you’re preparing to walk out the door, you realize that you don’t have a purse to go with your outfit. Talk about a nightmare! We would never wish an accessory crisis on anyone, so to help you get prepared for the big day we have prepared some handy bag accessory ideas from Pixie Mood. Not only does this luxury, cruelty-free, and vegan brand have amazing bags, they have an amazing message as well. Dedicated to producing quality and long-lasting products that are good for the planet, Pixie Mood will guarantee you look your best while feeling your best knowing that your accessories are earth-friendly.

Jacqueline Pouch ($38, pixiemood.com)

First up on our Pixie Mood must-have list this Valentine’s Day is the elegant Jacqueline Pouch in dusty pink. Doubling as a clutch with its removable strap, this cross body pouch is perfect for those of you who are opting out of the traditional Valentine’s Day colors when it comes to your outfit. Adding this subtle splash of pink to your look will tell those around you that you’re flirty and ready for a great night out. Pair this dusty pink accessory with silver heels and a black dress, and you’re ready to go!

Bethany Tassel Tote ($82, pixiemood.com)

If you’re looking for something a little bigger to hold all of your daily needs, check out the Bethany Tassel Tote. This black and hot pink purse is the perfect size to carry a quick change of shoes, your makeup, and several other items you may need on the go. The dainty tassels give your bag subtle detail while the underlining hot pink color ensures you stand out on your date. And as a bonus, this sleek bag comes with a separate mini-bag inside for your light traveling needs.

Bernice Drawstring Bag ($52.50, pixiemood.com)

Stray from the typical purse design with this unique drawstring bag from Pixie Mood! Aside from its trendy ombre design and adjustable strap closure, the Bernice Drawstring bag is the perfect accessory for your Valentine’s date. Whether you’re heading over to a friend’s house for Galentine’s Day or going out with your significant other on a romantic rendezvous, this bag will be the perfect conversation starter and accessory to any look.

Greta Work Tote ($98, pixiemood.com)

Last on our must-have list from Pixie Mood is the Black Cork Greta Work Tote. While this unique bag is intended for the working woman, it can double as the ideal handbag for your sophisticated and classy date. So whether you’re on the run from work or taking your time to get ready at home this Valentine’s Day, consider completing your Valentine’s look with this trendy cork-styled purse.

It’s safe to say that whatever your handbag needs may be this February, Pixie Mood has got you covered. From your typical purse design to ombrés, corks, and drawstrings, you’ll be sure to be the talk of the night with any of their bag accessories.

Valentine’s Day Accessories with Pixie Mood: Featured image and all images courtesy of pixiemood.com