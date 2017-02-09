Fashion

3 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Give Back

by Thursday, February 9, 2017

Jewelry is one of the most popular, classic Valentine’s Day gifts to date, yet it always seems impossible to find just the right piece for your loved one. A bracelet can’t be too gaudy if their tastes are simple, or a necklace too simple if their tastes are more extravagant. With so much on the market, it can seem a daunting task to select just the right piece and find something at the right price. With these three Valentines Day gifts that give back, we’ve made it simple to find the right bling for even the most picky of recipients, donating a little something to a good cause. After all, it is the holiday of love.

 

(Photo courtesy of Delicacies Jewelry, Delicacies Wheat Bracelet, $50)

Whether she’s a chef or just a major foodie, Delicacies Jewelry offers a variety of ingredient themed jewelry and donates the proceeds to a good cause. This Valentine’s Day each bracelet purchased donates 50 meals to charities, hand selected by a team of Chefs, including brand ambassador Andrew Zimmerman. It is truly the gift that keeps on giving and is a totally unique alternative to the typical diamond pendant.

 

(Photo courtesy of Novica, Pearl and Sterling Silver Branch Pendant Necklace from Peru, ‘Modern Branch’, $79.99)

Every woman deserves to have a nice set of pearls; however, the modern woman often doesn’t have a need for a full set.  Enter designer Daniela de Sainz’s contemporary spin on the classic pearl necklace. Simple and understated, yet totally elegant, this piece is sure to please both the minimalist and the woman who enjoys the finer things in life. Sourced by Novica, a company in association with National Geographic, each item purchased supports the business of artisans around the world.

 

(Photo courtesy of Fashionable, Druzy Earrings, $98)

For the gal who needs a little sparkle in her life, Fashionable offers gorgeous druzy stone earrings set in 14K gold, all while providing business opportunities to women facing hardships locally and abroad. Iridescent, subtle, and perfect for any occasion, these earrings are sure to make your S.O. swoon.

Read more Fashion on ClicheMag.com

Featured Image courtesy of Delicacies Jewelry

Rising Star Phoenix Melody Chats 'X-Factor,' Debut EP, and More
