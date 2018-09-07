Venues of America: Brooklyn Spotlight

Muchmore’s NYC

Located at: 2 Havemeyer St.

Upcoming event: Bonsai Trees/Actually, I’m A Ghost/Common Sage/Power Funeral, August 26

Perfect for: Keeping it low-key and making plans on the spur of the moment

The beauty of Muchmore’s is the intimacy that the venue is able to cultivate, combined with a consistently killer line-up of talent seven days a week. The venue prides itself on bringing in entirely original talent (it does not allow cover songs to be played at any shows) and on working with bands to produce the best show possible. The use of the venue is free, other than a sound-tech cost, and bands are able to set the price of their shows and keep all of revenue. If you’re into catching a show on the smaller side, grabbing a drink — picking from a wide selection of coffees, drafts, and wines — or even doing your laundry on their coin-op machines, then hop on the L train and spend a night at Muchmore’s. You’ll probably make a few friends and you’re your new favorite band along the way, too.

Baby’s All Right

Located at: 146 Broadway

Upcoming event: Slow Hollows, September 21

Perfect for: Sipping a drink at the bar before seeing your favorite up-and-coming band

Baby’s All Right is the coolest venue that you might not have heard of. Home to countless album releases shows for local bands, the venue is a staple spot for artists who are on the brink of catching their big break. However, this comes with a price. You have to be prepared to buy tickets in advance because shows tend to sell out at Baby’s, for good reason. But fear not: if you end up at the venue and can’t snag a spot in the back room for the show, there’s still plenty to do. The bar is open every night until 4 am, and dinner is served daily until 11 pm. Baby’s even hosts brunch every weekend from 11 am to 4 pm.

Knitting Factory

Located at: 361 Metropolitan Ave.

Upcoming event: Comedy Night every Sunday

Perfect for: Seeing unique talent in a very established performance space

Founded by Michael Dorf in the late ‘80s, the Knitting Factory has history running through its veins. Since opening, the space has transformed from a fledgling DIY spot to one of the most popular venues in town with shows happening on a daily basis. Knitting Factory Brooklyn is also home to a weekly comedy night, which was originally started by Hannibal Buress himself. Now hosted by Will Miles, Clark Jones, and Kenny Deforest, the weekly comedy show is a highlight in the New York scene, providing a space for super-stars and up-and-comers to meet for a few laughs.

Brooklyn Bazaar

Located at: 150 Greenpoint Ave.

Upcoming event: Moose Blood, September 18

Perfect for: Grabbing a delicious bite to eat before catching an all-ages show

The Brooklyn Bazaar is one of the best restaurant and venue combinations around. What the menu lacks in length, it makes up for in quality — especially when it comes to its famous fried chicken family dinner, which is a must for anyone new to the spot. After you’re done eating, head over to the ball room where you can see a slew of local talent on a spacious and beautifully decorated stage. What’s even better is that you can bring the whole family, as most of the shows are all-ages. Between the fun and retro décor, the great food, and the chance to see an awesome show, the Brooklyn Bazaar has everything you need for a fun night in the city.

This article originally appeared in the Aug/Sept issue of Cliché Magazine.

Read more Music Articles on ClicheMag.com.

Venues of America: Brooklyn Spotlight: Featured image courtesy of Steve Pisano