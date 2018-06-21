Want Cool Summer Style? Be Ultra-Trendy with the Best Jumpsuit Styles of 2018

Fashion

by Thursday, June 21, 2018

Do you remember how crazy everyone was going over rompers when they came back in style a couple of summers ago? If you loved that trend, good news, rompers are still in for summer 2018! But if you want something a bit more daring, with a classy twist, why don’t you try out a full-length jumpsuit? The jumpsuits out there right now range from just about every style you could dream of pulling off! Sporty, classic, chic, bohemian, edgy—you name it, there is a jumpsuit for the vibe you want to exude. Here are some of the best jumpsuit styles of 2018.

Look Put Together with Little Effort

Jumpsuits are pretty much a savior when you aren’t sure what to wear because it’s a one-stop shop. All you have to do is pick a jumpsuit that’s flattering, pair with some matching heels or sandals, accessorize if you’d like, and you’re good to go.

Bella Hadid Pulling Off a Denim Show-Stopper

This is simply one of my favorite looks as far as this fashion-forward trend goes. Model Bella Hadid is pictured below in a 70s inspired denim jumpsuit with large front pockets and a flared leg. If this isn’t effortlessly sexy, then I don’t know what is!

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Want Something More Bohemian? Find a Jumpsuit that Fits Your Free Spirit

There are so many amazing options available right now. If you’re looking for something a little more high-end, Free People has a great selection of various styles.
Try something like this Boho Dream:

Bohemian Jumpsuit
Photo Credit: freepeople.com

Or if you’re on a stricter budget, fashion retailers like Tobi, Forever 21, H&M, and many others offer a wide variety of affordable options.

Go for a Black Ensemble for a Classy or Daring Look

Although it’s time for big patterns, florals, and fun colors, if you’re going out for a summer event a black jumpsuit is a must.
Something like this is subtly sexy and daring:

Daring Black Jumpsuit
Photo Credit: tobi.com

 

Or you can go for a more classic look with one like this:

Classy Black Jumpsuit by Lulus
Photo Credit: lulus.com

 

