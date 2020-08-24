Wearing a Tuxedo 101 the Answers to how? When? and Where?

Today we want to talk to you about wearing a tuxedo. As Tom Ford says, the night is the only place when a man can be extravagant and still look classic. But for that, you’ll need a tuxedo and to wear that properly.

You would think that going to a black-tie event is not that hard. You just grab on a black suit with a black tie or bow tie, and you’re ready to go. Unfortunately, too many people think like that, and they are all wrong. There are some traditions regarding wearing a tuxedo that has become golden rules (like don’t wear white socks with sandals) and need to be followed if you don’t want to fail. If you’re curious about these rules and tips, you’re in the right place.

Tuxedo vs Suits-What Are The Differences?

A suit in his definition is a jacket and a trouser made from the same material. It’s way more casual than a tuxedo, and it can be worn in different color combinations, or with various accessories like ties, pocket squares, etc.

So basically if a tuxedo is from the same material as the pants, it can be suit too right? Well, yes, but actually no. A tuxedo will always have some “brand marks” that you won’t find on a suit. We will talk about these differences from top to bottom.

First of all, the collars and the buttons are made from shiny materials. This will create a more luxury effect to the whole outfit. Also, the collar may be different in each type of tuxedo. There are squared more pointed collars, and rounded scarf-like ones. If you look at the buttons, there can be one double-breasted and single-breasted tuxedo.

The other you won’t find on a tuxedo is the cut on the back (the American costumes will have one cut on the middle, and the English suit will have two on the sides). Next, the tuxedo trousers can’t be worn with a belt. You either wear it by a suspender or by a tuxedo belt. And last but not least, on the trousers you will find a shiny, silk strap on the side, to complete the luxury and formal effect.

How To Wear It?

There aren’t many options when it comes to wearing a tuxedo. The few golden rules here is that if you wear it with a belt then don’t wear it with a vest. The white shirt, the black bow tie, and white pocket square is something fundamental. And make sure that your socks are long enough and they are the blackest socks you have. Remember, you’re not wearing a suit, you can’t be “funny” nor creative with the socks.

And last but not least, if you have a tuxedo, and you’re invited to a black-tie event, make sure that you have a real bow tie that you have tied it yourself. You’re not a four-year-old kid to wear an elastic bow tie.

But the most significant thing to complete your look is your behavior. Make sure that you act like a real gentleman. Don’t be a douche to the waiters, don’t consume too much, always be attentive with your partner and everybody else also. It’s pointless to wear a tuxedo if you act like a clown on an evening like that.

When and Where?

Tuxedos are only for night events, so it can be worn or requested only if the event starts after 6 PM. Tuxedos are saved generally for the dressiest occasions on your schedule. Whenever a greeting demonstrates formal, black tie, or dark tie optional, a tuxedo is ideal.

And now, let’s talk about the wheres. A tuxedo is most requested at weddings, usually, those which are held in a fancy indoor restaurant or ballroom. After that, the most frequented place by tuxedo owners are events like opera, ballet or symphony. The usual theatre acts don’t request such high-end outfits. Next are the dinner parties or receptions, like you see them in the movies. But these are less usual. And last but not least, casinos.

Thanks to the popularity of online gambling, strict casino dress codes are becoming a thing of the past. This is because many players prefer playing online, where there are always free seats in their favorite games. And there are multiple options just like blackjack, slot and roulette. And sure, after they tasted the comfort of their home where they can wear whatever they like it’s hard to go back to the roots. If you observe the finals of poker tournaments, most of the players are wearing polos, tees, or in best case scenario a shirt.

However, back in the day, casino players were required to wear a rigorous and fancy dress code to be allowed at a casino table, or even to enter the place (yes, just like in James Bond: Casino Royale). There are still some land-based casinos that have kept certain etiquette and dress codes that must be followed if they do not want to be turned away, but they are infrequent.

Wrap up

After all, wearing a tuxedo can be more complicated than you might think, but it’s not impossible to accomplish it. Make sure that when you’re preparing your outfit, you run through this article and make the best choices in your gear. And don’t forget! It’s not enough to look stylish, you’ll need to act friendly too if you want to complete your style.

