Today we want to talk about what education is needed to become a fashion designer. Many people are fond of fashion and want to be trendy. For other people wearing luxury and stylish closing isn’t enough. They want to create models of their own design and so, many youngsters dream to become fashion designers. Of course, brilliant ideas are important but you should prove your qualification. Accordingly, you must study. Many students wonder what education is needed to be a fashion designer.

We’ll highlight these recommendations in greater detail.

Understand the General Requirements



You should begin by figuring out the general demands of art and design students. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics or briefly BLS claims that there’s nothing extraordinary for students who intend to become designers. Commonly, they should acquire an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in art or other fields (design, fashion merchandising, etc.). The main recommendation is to study at a post-secondary institution, which has accreditation of the National Association of Schools of Art and Design. Fortunately, the choice is very large because the Association has accredited over 300 education institutions in the USA.

Areas of Study

It’s necessary to define the study areas for fashion designers. Firstly, you’ll require a strong background in basic visual art and design. Secondly, you should master textiles and fabrics, understand the principles of clothing production and distribution in the modern world. Thirdly, you’ll have to deal with other related subjects. Perhaps some of them will be unexpected for you. For example, you’re supposed to plainly understand cultural traditions, know history, and be a kind of psychologist.

There are different nations and ethnic groups with their own customs and it’s necessary to know about their cultural preferences to design clothing for them. Besides, you should understand how to reach the targeted audience and what psychological methods will work. As you’ll deal with the selling, it’s vital to have some knowledge of marketing, advertising, and other business-related subjects.

Key Skills

Undoubtedly, you’ll require certain skills that will help to become a true master. You may be aware of certain skills, which are basic and obligatorily. We offer an extended version of the most important key skills for fashion designers:

Creativity

Drawing and computer drafting skills

Knowledge of textiles

Sewing and construction experience

Enhanced communication abilities

Advanced collaborative skills

Common Topics to Master

Different art schools and colleges offer various classes. Accordingly, it’s impossible to give a list of typical topics you’ll have to study and be sure it’ll fit. Nevertheless, we can provide you with topics that are included in whatever institution and specialty on designing you choose. These are as follows:

2-D and 3-D fashion design

Art and fashion history

Fashion drawing

Fashion color

Sewing techniques

Fashion draping

Textiles

Other Vital Facts to Know

There are also some other requirements and tips to learn about. You may not know about some of them and so, risk missing a great opportunity. Take a look at the following list:

Educational requirements for design firm owners . Many fashion designers don’t want to only create clothes. They also want to owe the brand and sell it throughout the globe. Consequently, they should master a combined degree, which may be marketing, business, etc. You’ll surely find the accredited design and art schools and colleges to meet this vital condition.

. Many fashion designers don’t want to only create clothes. They also want to owe the brand and sell it throughout the globe. Consequently, they should master a combined degree, which may be marketing, business, etc. You’ll surely find the accredited design and art schools and colleges to meet this vital condition. Curriculum . The standard curriculum for the specialty of a fashion designer is planned for two years. Therefore, it won’t take long to get into the profession. This period is enough to reveal and teach the fundamentals of designing, as well as tailoring, sewing, and work with computers and various technical devices, apps, programs, etc. You’ll have to master basic theories and history of the industry.

. The standard curriculum for the specialty of a fashion designer is planned for two years. Therefore, it won’t take long to get into the profession. This period is enough to reveal and teach the fundamentals of designing, as well as tailoring, sewing, and work with computers and various technical devices, apps, programs, etc. You’ll have to master basic theories and history of the industry. Internship . Remember that internship matters! Although some people are lucky to receive a great job with a high salary and bright perspectives without it, you’d better not risk. Internships are vital at firms, as well as at retail businesses. It’s your professional experience and competence. The more you have the better chances you enjoy. Therefore, find a good internship program to increase your chances.

. Remember that internship matters! Although some people are lucky to receive a great job with a high salary and bright perspectives without it, you’d better not risk. Internships are vital at firms, as well as at retail businesses. It’s your professional experience and competence. The more you have the better chances you enjoy. Therefore, find a good internship program to increase your chances. Additional qualifications . You’ll require some additional knacks. These may be knacks for working with color, textile, and something of the kind. Besides, the modern world cannot be imagined without technology. A lot of projecting and modeling of the future apparel concepts are drafted via computers. Therefore, you are expected to possess great technical skills in technological design and computer management.

. You’ll require some additional knacks. These may be knacks for working with color, textile, and something of the kind. Besides, the modern world cannot be imagined without technology. A lot of projecting and modeling of the future apparel concepts are drafted via computers. Therefore, you are expected to possess great technical skills in technological design and computer management. Anticipated salary. Finally, you should understand the possibilities to earn money. According to the BLS, the average salary of fashion designers starts from $72,720. During the time frame of 2018-2028, this sum will increase by 1% annually. Of course, your salary may differ according to your education, professional skills, and the capacity of your firm. Therefore, make sure this sum suits you and you have the necessary skills to become a great expert.

Memorize our article because it contains general and specific facts on how to become a fashion designer. Using our data and making things flow properly, you’ll find the right path to make your dreams come true. In several years, you’ll become a certified expert with genius projects of your imagination to impress other people.

