There are certain guidelines that a man should follow in terms of fashion. So, if you are new to the world of adulthood or are finding a burgeoning fashion sense, you have to remember to keep certain items in your wardrobe that you will use at some point. Here is what every man should have in his wardrobe to look amazing at any time.

White Button Down Shirt

The white button down shirt is something that can be used in a lot of situations. Whether you are going business casual or semi-formal, a white shirt can be combined with a tie and worn in many different situations. This particular type of shirt is something that is rather inexpensive, too, so just about every man can afford to keep one or more in their wardrobe at all times.

Wool Trousers

You see wool and think itchy, but the fact is that good quality wool trousers give men a particular look that is hard to match without any discomfort. You can tuck that nice white button down shirt into these for a more formal look or work with a blazer and have something that is nice to wear out to dinner. The versatility of wool trousers is only limited by the color that you buy and the matching options that you have in your closet.

Black Lace-up Shoes

Whether you are chatting with someone at the bar or you’re meeting a date from this site, you’re going to want black lace up shoes. Loafers belong in country clubs and sneakers don’t mesh well with the clothes that you should be wearing on the first day. That’s why it’s necessary for you to have some good black lace ups. These match just about everything and they give you a sleek and professional look.

Good Jeans

Stop getting the discount jeans that you’re using for yard work and trying to make them function as dress clothes. Instead, splurge on a decent brand that fits you right and accentuates your body. You don’t want anything that is going to be too tight for you to move in, but you don’t want some bland, light jeans that look like they would belong on a cowboy. Jeans are a fashionable item when they are worn correctly, giving you a rugged look but without the worn-down look that your everyday pair has by now.

Oakley Sunglasses

Sunglasses are underrated as a fashion item because they are only really used in the spring and summer. However, when you are having those summer parties or attending neighborhood function, sunglasses can make you appear to be a lot more ready for fun and approachable than the squinting man you would be otherwise. Oakley is a solid brand that has recognition and a unique look, so it’s definitely a good idea to grab a pair of them and keep them as your go-to pair.

Men need to have specific items in their wardrobe so that they can look their best in a variety of situations. We have outlined a lot of the most basic and versatile items that men can use to get the most out of each article of clothing and item. The white button down shirt, wool trousers, black lace-up shoes, a pair of good jeans, and a pair of Oakley sunglasses will give you classic looks in a lot of situations, augmenting what should be a formidable array of adult clothes. These building blocks will be the foundation of your future fashion sense which should now be on the right track.

Images provided by Pixabay CC License