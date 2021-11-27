What poses the greatest risk to your teeth? It’s far from uncommon for us to be mindful, even sensitive, about our teeth. Good teeth make for a good smile, which is part of not just our social charm, but how comfortable we feel in expressing ourselves openly without fear of being embarrassed or ashamed. So, what are the most common problems with your teeth that we deal with, and what can we actually do about it?

Bad breath

While anyone can have an embarrassing issue where the person you’re talking to leans away due to bad breath, if it becomes a common occurrence, there’s usually an underlying condition. Cavities, dryness in your mouth, and bacteria on your tongue are some potential causes. Visit your dentist to see what might be causing it and consider investing in a tongue scraper and using an anti-bacterial mouthwash.

Yellowing teeth

If your teeth are starting to get discolored, you want to act on it as soon as possible to prevent the issue from getting worse. Using teeth whitening kits can help you treat the issue itself, but the causes are just as much of a concern. It can include foods and drinks that stain your teeth, smoking, or it can be down to tooth decay. You need to address the cause of the symptom, not just the symptom.

Tooth decay

Your teeth decay when acids lead to the erosion of the enamel, the protective outer layer of the teeth. This can lead to cavities, as well as infections that require things like root canal treatments. Besides avoiding sugar and brushing and flossing twice a day, regular dental cleaning can help ensure that you’re not letting tartar gather on your teeth. It’s a good opportunity for your dentist to look more closely at your oral health situation and make some recommendations, too.

Gum disease

One of the most common conditions that go untreated. This is because a lot of people don’t act when they see the most common symptom: bleeding gums. If your gums are bleeding or even inflamed, visit your dentist. Gum disease can lead to more serious forms, such as periodontal disease which can lead to serious infections, not to mention tooth loss. Gum disease is even directly linked to increased instances of heart disease, as the bacterial in your mouth can infiltrate your bloodstream.

Oral cancer

While all of the above problems can be serious and, in some rare cases, even potentially life-threatening, oral cancer is a deadly disease that becomes much more common as we get into our forties. Cutting out risk factors such as tobacco use, drinking alcohol, and going for routine oral cancer exams can help you prevent or catch it early, which greatly increases your chances of recovery.

Regardless of which of the above you have concerns about, the course of action is always the same. You need the help of a dentist, you need routine check-ups, you need to invest the time and money it takes to give your teeth the care you need, and you need to avoid the dangers that compromise them.

Read more health articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons