Have you ever thought about what to consider when choosing the best vintage cufflinks? Cufflinks go back to the 17th century, and they are some of the few fashion statements that keep getting better with time instead of phasing out like so many others. Furthermore, they add a flair touch to a man’s accessories, making them versatile and symbols of style and elegance.

Vintage cufflinks are making a revivification in today’s fashion industry, bringing back the luxurious lifestyles associated with the elite and royalty of the 17th century.The popularity of vintage cufflinks is the reason for the growing selection of unique styles, designs, shapes, materials, and colors.

Reputable jewelry shops sell customizable vintage cufflinks inspired by animal, hunting, and flower themes, with different styles that fit any occasion. They also incorporate precious and semi-precious stones to make the cuff links stand out.

The best vintage cufflinks are unique and add elegance to any outfit. However, choosing the best is not easy, especially when you do not know what to look for in a pair of vintage cufflinks. You may get lucky if you choose a reputable jeweler to help you pick out the best such as Georg Jensen cufflinks vintage, but if you are not as fortunate, the following tips will help you choose the best.

Cufflinks Vintage Buying Guide

Vintage cufflinks are classy and elegant, but they come in different designs, shapes, sizes, costs, and designs. Consider the following factors before choosing the right pair.

· Quality

Quality is the most crucial factor when you are choosing any product. If it is a pair of vintage cufflinks, the quality of the construction material determines its longevity and durability. Some of the most popular vintage cufflink materials are silver, gold, and platinum.

Additionally, they also come with a coating of the same materials, but whichever way they come, the quality that also includes stitching of the cufflinks should be of the highest quality.

· Type

Vintage cufflinks come in three main types: snap links or pull-a-part cufflinks, fixed back, and swivel back or spring back cufflinks. The most common of the three is the swivel backs that go well with almost any taste and style. They are also more budget-friendly and ideal for people using cufflinks for the first time.

Fixed back cufflinks are the older types, and they mostly come with gold filling or plating, with a wide range of unique styles that are not very easy to find.

Snap links are the smallest of the three types, and they come in different color combinations, sizes, and styles.

· Design and Style

Vintage cufflinks come with timeless designs, some of which take you back to ancient times. Some of the pieces come with intricate and elaborate handcrafted designs, while others have machine-made designs.

If you want to add style to your cufflinks, you should consider the designs available alongside the materials used. For example, a pair of sterling silver cufflinks is more stylish than a pair of platinum cufflinks.

· Size and Shape

Cufflinks come in different sizes, and it is vital to choose a well-fitting pair if you want to convey the right message of elegance and class. Men’s cufflinks are longer than those designed for women and children are. Your wrist’s width and length also determine the size of the cufflink to buy in most instances.

You may need to purchase several pairs of cufflinks to get a design variation for all your clothes. The shape of the cufflinks you choose is another crucial factor to consider as it defines all your collection shapes. Cufflink shapes range from narrow to more prominent and broader.

· Color

The color of the cufflinks you choose should complement whichever other jewelry you are wearing, such as a watch, for perfect blending.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right vintage cufflinks is not an easy task, but it should not be hard too if you know what to look for. The most important thing is that it blends well with your accessories and clothing. Vintage cufflinks should also stand out as elegant, classy, and stylish. Shopping at the right places ensures that you get nothing but the best.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay