Let’s get straight to the point. Let us tell you why being a fashionista always looks cooler than it is. Even though you wouldn’t expect anything else from a fashionista, right? I mean It’s their job to make everything look cool, so their lifestyle is inevitably the envy of most peoples’ eyes. Going out drinking all the time, meeting famous, wealthy, attractive people, and trying on the latest trends and designs looks as if it will never get old. Oh, what a life these people lead! If only you could do the same – you’d probably drop your job right away and tell your boss to shove it where the sun doesn’t shine.

Aside from the age-old proverb of never burning bridges, here are four reasons why you might want to hold off on becoming a full-time fashionista.

The Food

That should read ‘the lack of food.’ While plus-sized models are gaining notoriety, there’s no doubt that being skinny is the order of the day. From Gigi and Bella Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski, there isn’t an ounce of fat on their slender frames. And, there’s a straightforward reason: fashionistas have to be particular about what they eat. Sadly, you’d need to follow the same strict diet to ensure the pounds don’t pile on, and it isn’t worth the hassle. Yes, you want to look sexy in the cold and the latest pieces will do that, but you also must eat!

Parties

Going out partying and drinking all the time is a feature that makes outsiders envious the most. Who can get tired of all the free drinks and writhing around with fellow gorgeous models and influencers? In the beginning, a lifestyle that includes constant partying is incredible until it gets monotonous and tiresome. Plus, there is the inevitable drinking habit that requires a stint at an alcohol detox center for the sake of your health and wellbeing. Not going to parties is almost like dodging a bullet when you view it from this perspective.

Carbon Footprint

Two words: fast fashion. The supply and demand for clothes that are quickly thrown away are astonishing. Yes, you like a new wardrobe as much as the next person, yet you’ve got a conscience! Then, when you throw in the regular flights from New York to London to Hong Kong for the ubiquitous fashion weeks, these peoples’ carbon footprint hits another level. Okay, the planet isn’t fashionable, but you don’t have to be a geek to understand that it’s sick. It affects jocks and prom queens, too.

Fake People

Unfortunately, this is one industry where disingenuous people will say one thing to your face and another behind your back. All they want is what you have – the business is cutthroat. And, you need to be one of them to survive and thrive in the sector. Using it as a means to an end is one thing, but continuously screwing people over and dealing with fake execs isn’t the life anyone wants to lead. Considering the perks that come with it aren’t as perky as everyone imagines, you shouldn’t sell your soul.

The grass is always greener, and in this case, cooler when it comes to fashionistas. However, can you say it sounds like something you’d enjoy?

