Winter Accessories to Add To Your Closet

When shopping for winter accessories, we can’t help but think of soft furs, luscious velvets, and sparkles. While wearing so many layers during the chilly season, it’s fun to add an accessory that’s both warm and trendy. See what kind of goodies we found to rock with your winter wardrobe.

Velvet looks and feels absolutely luxe, which is why everyone needs it on the perfect clutch for the winter. Super handy during holiday festivities, the berry clutch from ASOS will be your go-to bag this season. The clutch features an interior zip pocket for safe storage and has a flap and button closure. Fur pompom key chains are also a cute way to add a little liveliness to your handbags and keys. The dyed fox fur pompom by Adrienne Landau is chic in the two-toned shade of pink and purple. The keychain can easily be added to a handbag by the clasp and/or key ring.

The cozy trapper hat from Urban Outfitters is made with faux fur and has flaps to keep your ears warm. The drawstring ties have fur pompoms at the end for a little extra fun. Tights are a savior during cold weather and can easily transform an outfit into the perfect winter wonderland ensemble. The tights from Topshop are made with a multi-glittered yarn that is subtle, yet festive. Try wearing them with any solid colored dress and booties for a pop of sparkle.

Read more Fashion News on ClicheMag.com