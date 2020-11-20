Winter is Coming: How to Prepare through Fashion

Winter is coming and here’s how to prepare for it through your wardrobe. But while quarantine will occupy our time indoors, there’s still the obligatory grocery trip so here are some tips to make that trip fashionable because we all know that all that pent-up fashion energy is being channeled in that 5-minute walk.

1. Have fun with your masks

Masks have become a part of normal attire but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have fun with them. Try jazzing up an outfit with tiny details, whether it be coordinating a pattern mask with a look or attaching a dainty eyeglass chain, these are the details that can improve an outfit. Masks seem to be here to stay so might as well have fun with them!

2. Puffer jackets

Puffer jackets were a trendy item last year, appearing on runway shows and neighborhood dads alike, and have remained at the forefront of casual fashion even now. Stay fashionable layering a classic North Face or an All Birds plain puffer jacket on top of an already established fit that’ll fend off the cold and those germs.

3. Sweatpants

If quarantine has taught us anything, it’s how to be lazy. For those of us out there unwilling to spend the extra effort in formulating an outfit, choose a fashionable pair of sweatpants to get the best of both the cozy and chic worlds. A monochrome look would go perfectly with some Everlane Terry joggers or for a more streetwear/ tech look, try some classic Nikes.

4. Sweater Vests

There’s one staple that is definitely the “in” right now and it’s sweater vests. Adorned by celebrities like Emma Chamberlain and Harry Styles, it’d be unfair to say that this classic elderly look hasn’t taken the fashion world by storm. Whether it be layered over a tennis skirt or some well-tailored jeans, a sweater vest is a must-add to this winter’s closet. Look towards brands like Land’s End or just nab one from a male’s closet!

5. Chelsea boots

Of course, the best has been saved for last. Chelsea boots have always been a classic shoe choice and it’s never been truer than this season. Think of a strong, independent woman walking by you on the streets, and what is she wearing as foot decor? Chelsea boots, of course. Channel your inner vagabond and invest in some classic Dr. Martens or if you’re looking for something a bit more classy, & Other Stories. Either way, there’s no going wrong.

Images provided by Getty Images