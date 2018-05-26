We absolutely love beautiful shoes for women who love fashion here at Cliché Magazine. If you love fashion, you undoubtedly love the most important part of your daily attire which would be your footwear and hopefully a fashionable pair of heels. I don’t know about you but our guess is you love wearing heels to everything from engagement parties, the theatre, business events and even shopping. All eyes on you as you gracefully walk from shop to shop looking for amazing new outfits and the next exciting brand of heels to purchase.

With hundreds of brands, styles and colors for every occasion, the perfect set of heels will have you looking like a model and feeling like a star. So what is your favorite style, your favorite brands? Let’s take a look at some really beautiful heels for women who love fashion and 4 brands we really love.

Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo is a Malaysian fashion designer and a pioneer in the celebrity world being one of the first to bring beautiful heels for women to the red carpet and Hollywood elite. The sexy cut, fashionable design, and exceptional Italian craftsmanship struck a chord with a sophisticated clientele, and the first collection enjoyed immediate success. Jimmy Woo definitely caters to the most respected and successful celebrities. Check out these amazing champagne glitter fabric peep toe pumps or these beautiful $2,000 Rose Gold Satin Pointy Toe Pumps with Crystal Hotfix.

Rossario George

Rossario George definitely designs beautiful heels for women who love fashion. For those of you that love visionary designers who care about craftsmanship, quality material and a highly fashionable appeal, you’ll love Rossario George. CEO and President Tony Vincente is New York native who developed a love for fashion and design at a young age which turned into fruition with the launch of Rossario George Fashion house in 2017. You’ll find exquisite dress sandals such as the Hera and the Dani, a fabulous peep toe pump that are perfect for the office.

Brian Atwood

Brain Atwood, product of New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology spent several years in Europe as a runway model. He soon after became the first American designer hired by Gianni Versace.

Brian is bold and never compromises on sophistication and elegance overseeing all designs, materials selection and factory production. His sky high heels and provocative designs have been a huge hit with celebrities, red carpet goer’s and fashion industry insiders who truly appreciate true glamour and bold designs.

Take a look at these sexy red Crawford Sandals or these playful and colorful Sussii’s. Perfect for any pool party or summer afternoon boutique shopping spree.

​

Stuart Weitzman is an elegant and quietly seductive brand that has been popular among Hollywood’s elite and music icons for almost 2 decades. Weitzman is known for making extremely expensive shoes including designing a pair of platinum sandals decorated with 464 diamonds that actress Laura Harring wore to the 2002 ceremony.

Weitzman is also known for using unconventional materials during production including gold, wallpaper, cork and vinyl. View these gorgeous yellow suede slim angled heels. The ever popular Nudistsong Sandal is a single-sole stiletto that is super popular among celebrities.

We hope that you love these brands that provide beautiful heels for woman as much as we do. For those who know about Cliche Magazine, you know we love supporting those who are passionate about what they love.

Images provided by rossariogeorge.com, stuartweitzman.com, brianatwood.com, and us.jimmychoo.com